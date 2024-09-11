Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm, BuzzWorks, has entered the Hyderabad market with a 25,000-square feet space in Auro Orbit of Hitec City. Brigade Group’s BuzzWorks marks Hyderabad foray with 25,000-square feet office space(BuzzWorks)

As per the company statement released on September 11, the facility features 416 desks, along with meeting rooms and collaborative spaces.

Overall, Brigade Group aims to expand to 1 million sq ft of flexible office space over the next 2 years, the company statement underscored. Presently, BuzzWorks has a footprint of 3 lakh square feet, spanning 5,000 desks across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Also Read: Brigade Group to develop 8-acre housing project worth ₹1,100 crore in Bengaluru

Brigade Group ventured into the flexible office spaces with 'BuzzWorks' in 2019. “BuzzWorks aims to create 10,000 seats in its ready-to-move-in premium workspaces and custom-built managed offices across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai,” said Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“While the focus on Hyderabad continues with the launch of our first BuzzWorks center in HITEC City, we are also seeking suitable land parcels with like-minded partners to expand our footprint in the city,” she added.

Also Read: Brigade Group to launch 15 mn sq ft in Chennai by 2030, to invest ₹8000 crore

About the facility

Located on the 18th floor, the facility has an 'Urban Forest' theme and offers amenities like wireless access control, visitor management and AI-powered smart space technology, including advanced energy management systems, the company statement said.

Earlier this year, BuzzWorks launched a facility in Bengaluru’s WTC Annexe, situated within Brigade Gateway in Malleswaram-Rajajinagar.

Also Read: After Awfis, three major co-working firms mull Initial Public Offering in 2025: Sources

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Brigade Group was established in 1986 and has since developed many landmark buildings across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gift City-Gujarat and Thiruvananthapuram, among others. The brand has delivered projects across segments, including residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.

Brigade Group has completed more than 300 buildings amounting to over 90 million square feet of developed space.