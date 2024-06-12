Brigade Group to launch 15 mn sq ft in Chennai by 2030, to invest 8000 crore

Brigade Group plans to launch close to 15 mn sq ft of residential, office, retail and hospitality space in Chennai for which it will invest close to over ₹8,000 crore, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group plans to launch close to 15 mn sq ft of residential, office, retail and hospitality space in Chennai

Chennai will be the second largest market after the real estate's company's home turf Bengaluru. “Our aim is to double our growth in the city by expanding all four verticals of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality We have already signed MoUs with the state government for four projects as part of their Global Investors Meet, approvals for which are in process,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Brigade Group has a pipeline of over 15 mn sq ft across all the segments in Chennai, with the residential segment comprising over 12 mn sqft. In FY25, Brigade plans to launch over 3 mn sqft of residential projects and about 1 mn sq ft of commercial development in Chennai, the company said.

The Gross Development Value (GDV) of the residential projects in the city alone are estimated to be over ₹13,000 crore, the company said.

Brigade Group has also announced the launch of Brigade Icon Residences, part of a high-end mixed-use development located in the heart of Chennai’s Mount Road. The project is designed by the globally-renowned architect SOG Design based out of Singapore.

The Residences will have ground plus 38 floors, featuring three, four and five bed apartments from 2,500 sq ft onwards and the GDV will be over ₹ 1800 crore, the company said.

In Chennai, Brigade Group has already completed over 5 mn sq ft across residential, office, hospitality and retail real estate. Brigade’s flagship project, World Trade Center Chennai in Perungudi, OMR is over 90% leased and houses marquee tenants.

Commenting on the new launches, Shankar said, “We are aware of the significance of Mount Road to the people of Chennai, and are very happy to bring Brigade Icon to the city’s most iconic location. Not only is this one of the most important launches for Brigade in Chennai; it is also the most premium project in our residential portfolio.”

Brigade Group was established in 1986 and has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

