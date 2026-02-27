Brigade Group housing ₹1,700 crore housing project in Chennai

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group has announced the launch of a housing project in Chennai with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹1,700 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Brigade Group has launched a housing project in Chennai with an estimated GDV of ₹1,700 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The project, Brigade Stellaris, is being developed on a 5.19-acre land parcel owned by the company on Velachery Road.

The development connects Chennai’s Central Business District (CBD) with the IT corridor along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Brigade Stellaris aims to cater to urban professionals and families seeking proximity to workplaces, the company said.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the project aligns with the group’s long-term vision for Chennai.



Also Read: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living to develop senior living homes worth ₹750 crore

“The launch of Brigade Stellaris is a definitive step in our mission to transform the Chennai skyline with residential landmarks that blend world-class quality with visionary architecture. As we continue to expand our footprint in Chennai, our focus remains on delivering high-quality construction that aligns with the global aspirations of our customers,” she said.

She also pointed out that the project forms part of the company’s broader strategy to elevate urban living standards in well-connected neighbourhoods across the city.

Earlier, the company had announced the launch of three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets in partnership with Primus Senior Living. The projects are estimated to have a combined gross development value (GDV) of around ₹750 crore.

Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.