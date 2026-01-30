Brigade Group acquires 2.2-acre land parcel near Hyderabad, to develop premium homes worth ₹650 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group has acquired a 2.25-acre land parcel in Telangana’s Secunderabad to develop a premium residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹650 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Jan 30. Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has acquired 2.25 acres in Secunderabad to develop a premium housing project with a GDV of ₹650 crore, it said in a Jan 30 filing. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

The company said that the deal aligns with the company’s strategy of acquiring land in high-growth corridors. Secunderabad is located about 7-8 km away from Hyderabad.



“It is in perfect alignment with our strategic growth plans to expand our footprint across Telangana. This land parcel conforms to Brigade’s high standards for location potential and development viability. This land parcel will be developed in line with the company’s philosophy of creating holistic living environments and will feature a specifically curated selection of modern amenities,” Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

In December last year, the company acquired a 4.04-acre land parcel in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad, for about ₹118 crore per acre through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The company has also signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for two new residential projects in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹970 crore. The residential projects include luxury homes in Moti Nagar. Together, the projects span a total development potential of over 1 million square feet and will add 405 luxury homes, designed as 3-4-BHK apartments.

Housing demand remains steady in cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad despite concerns around affordability and job market uncertainty, Brigade Group Managing Director Pavitra Shankar had earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

In the first half of FY26, Shankar said that the company launched 3 million sq ft of residential projects with a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹3,200 crore.

For the second half, the company has visibility of approximately 7 million sq ft of upcoming residential launches, with an estimated GDV between ₹8,000 crore and ₹8,300 crore.