Brigade Enterprises Limited acquires 4.04 acres land parcel in Hyderabad auction

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has acquired a 4.04-acre land parcel in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad, for about ₹118 crore per acre through an auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the company said in a statement on Dec 4.

This marks Brigade’s second investment in the micro-market, following an earlier acquisition now being developed as Brigade Gateway (Plot No. 8). The move reinforces the company’s strategic expansion plans in Hyderabad, it said.

“Hyderabad is a key market in our expansion strategy,” said Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“Around this time last year, we launched Brigade Gateway in Neopolis a premium mixed-use development inspired by our iconic Bengaluru project, bringing together all key asset classes including Orion Mall, World Trade Center Hyderabad, a five-star deluxe InterContinental hotel, and high-end residences supported by a well-appointed clubhouse. With a robust pipeline of projects planned for Hyderabad, this acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential locations and delivering well designed, future-ready developments for discerning customers,” he said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group has developed many buildings and transformed skylines across cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

