Workday India Pvt Ltd leases 1.94 lakh sq ft in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹1.85 crore
Workday India Private Limited, an enterprise artificial intelligence platform, has leased space in Millenia Business Park Campus in Chennai from Cowrks India
Workday India Private Limited, an enterprise artificial intelligence platform, has leased 1.94 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai from Cowrks India Pvt Ltd at a monthly rent of ₹1.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.
The commercial office space is located in Millenia Business Park Campus in the Perungudi area of Chennai, the documents show.
The office space is leased in two parts, with the lease commencing in June 2026, according to the documents.
According to the documents, the company has paid a deposit of ₹13 crore for the transaction that was executed on January 10, 2026.
The agreement, in the form of a sublease deed, was executed between Workday India Pvt Ltd as the tenant, Cowrks India Pvt Ltd as the sublessor, and Arliga Ecoworld Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a Brookfield Properties company, as the confirming party to the transaction, the documents show.
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The commercial office space is spread across the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the building, and there is a 4.75% annual rental escalation. The rent commencement date is January 2026 for 1 lakh sq ft, and for the balance area, it is October 2026.
Additionally, the company will also pay ₹1.52 crore per month for the fit-outs for the first six years of the total seven-year lease tenure, according to the documents.
Queries have been emailed to Workday India Pvt Ltd, Cowrks India Pvt Ltd, and Brookfield Properties. The story will be updated if a response is received.
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Co-working space recent transaction. Ltd., Cowrks India Pvt. Ltd
On March 16, Quest Coworks Private Limited acquired over 57,500 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) for a total consideration of ₹55.84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The seller in the transaction is Capgemini Technology Services India Limited.
The deal involved five units at Akruti Softech Park located in the MIDC Marol Industrial Area, the documents showed.
Also Read: Flexible office market surges 3X to 110 mn sq ft; Bengaluru tops, followed by Delhi-NCR
The acquisition includes five office units, with unit sizes ranging from 10,500 sq ft to 11,885 sq ft, and deal values ranging from ₹10.18 crore to ₹11.52 crore. The transaction also includes 51 car parking spaces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More