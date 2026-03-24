Workday India Pvt Ltd leases 1.94 lakh sq ft in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹1.85 crore

Workday India Private Limited, an enterprise artificial intelligence platform, has leased 1.94 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai from Cowrks India Pvt Ltd at a monthly rent of ₹1.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Chennai real estate news: Workday India Private Limited, an enterprise artificial intelligence platform, has leased 1.94 lakh sq ft of office space in Chennai from Cowrks India Pvt Ltd. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The commercial office space is located in Millenia Business Park Campus in the Perungudi area of Chennai, the documents show.

The office space is leased in two parts, with the lease commencing in June 2026, according to the documents.

According to the documents, the company has paid a deposit of ₹13 crore for the transaction that was executed on January 10, 2026.

The agreement, in the form of a sublease deed, was executed between Workday India Pvt Ltd as the tenant, Cowrks India Pvt Ltd as the sublessor, and Arliga Ecoworld Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a Brookfield Properties company, as the confirming party to the transaction, the documents show.

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The commercial office space is spread across the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the building, and there is a 4.75% annual rental escalation. The rent commencement date is January 2026 for 1 lakh sq ft, and for the balance area, it is October 2026.

Additionally, the company will also pay ₹1.52 crore per month for the fit-outs for the first six years of the total seven-year lease tenure, according to the documents.

Queries have been emailed to Workday India Pvt Ltd, Cowrks India Pvt Ltd, and Brookfield Properties. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Co-working space recent transaction. Ltd., Cowrks India Pvt. Ltd On March 16, Quest Coworks Private Limited acquired over 57,500 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) for a total consideration of ₹55.84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The seller in the transaction is Capgemini Technology Services India Limited.

The deal involved five units at Akruti Softech Park located in the MIDC Marol Industrial Area, the documents showed.

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The acquisition includes five office units, with unit sizes ranging from 10,500 sq ft to 11,885 sq ft, and deal values ranging from ₹10.18 crore to ₹11.52 crore. The transaction also includes 51 car parking spaces.