Tried and Tested: I put this juicer through smoothies, chutneys and everyday Indian cooking, here's how it performed
I tested this Borosil juicer for two weeks across smoothies, chutneys and everyday recipes. Here’s what worked and what didn’t.
As a fitness enthusiast, I often find myself skipping my morning juice simply because I’m too lazy to make it every day. Recently, I came across the Borosil juicer, which claims to preserve maximum nutrition and flavour through its slow extraction process. Without a second thought, I decided to get my hands on it and put it to the test. For two weeks, I used it for almost everything, from my morning juices and post-workout smoothies to Indian chutneys and everyday kitchen experiments, to see whether it could actually live up to its claims. Here’s my honest review of what stood out and where there is room for improvement.
Also read | Tried and Tested: Revamping my kitchen and cooking habits with Brazilian cookware brand Tramontina
First impression
The product arrived in a large box, which initially made me think it would take up a lot of space in my kitchen. However, unboxing it was a pleasant surprise. Despite its 50 cm x 21 cm dimensions, the juicer fits neatly into a corner without taking up much counter space. It also came with two washable containers, one for collecting the extracted juice and the other for collecting the pulp.
What worked well
My mornings started with a glass of fresh juice, with orange juice being my usual favourite. I expected the juicer to be as noisy as most mixer-juicers, but, to my surprise, its 250W low-noise motor made the experience much quieter. The large-capacity juicing chamber allowed me to make enough juice for my family of four in one go. Another major advantage was its ability to separate the pulp from the juice, making the process more convenient and less messy, especially when it came to cleaning.
Where I struggled
The juicer is designed for gentle, slow extraction rather than heavy-duty processing, so adding hard ingredients or large quantities of tough produce doesn’t work as well. I also noticed that fibre-rich ingredients can cause the juicer to clog, which means it may require frequent cleaning during use. It is advisable to cut or chop fruits and vegetables into smaller pieces before adding them to ensure smoother extraction and better performance.
Pros
- 250W low-noise motor
- 1.5 L feeder hopper with wide mouth
- 90-min non-stop running time
- Slow juicer speed (55 rpm)
- Hands-free operation
- 1000ml juice jug and pulp collector
Final verdict
For daily juicing, the Borosil juicer can be a good choice, especially if you prefer fresh juices with efficient extraction and separate pulp collection. Its long running time, low-noise operation and hands-free functionality make it a convenient addition to a modern kitchen.
Price: The Borosil vita rich slow juicer is priced at INR ₹13,599 on Borosil’s official website.
Note for the readers: The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More