Should you have orange juice in the morning? Gastroenterologist explains who should avoid it

For many, their morning routine begins with a fruit-based drink or a whole fruit. To get a fruit's maximum goodness, some prefer to eat it whole, while others prefer to juice it. The most commonly consumed fruits at breakfast are citrus fruits, and they are also consumed juiced, such as orange juice, lemon juice, or mousambi juice. Orange juice doesn’t act the same for everyone, body weight plays a key role, says study (Unsplash)

Citrus fruits' vitamin C content makes them great for health. However, the timing of the consumption also matters, especially for people with sensitive stomachs. This raises an important question: Is it really a good idea to have citrus fruits or citrus-based drinks on an empty stomach early in the morning?



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For better clarity, Dr Mukesh Nandal, senior consultant in gastroenterology at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, explained whether this practice is advisable or whether you may be unintentionally inviting gastric discomfort.

Common health problems seen by doctors Since they are fruits and high in nutrients, many people assume citrus fruits are naturally healthy in every context. However, in reality, some people do report gut-related complaints after consuming them, especially early in the morning. The gastroenterologist noted that such problems are commonly seen in his practice, with patients usually complaining about gut discomfort.

“As a gastroenterologist, I frequently encounter patients who arrive complaining of bloating, a burning sensation in the chest, or persistent upper abdominal discomfort and more often than not, the culprit is something as seemingly harmless as their morning citrus ritual,” he noted.

What is the science behind gut discomfort? The reason citrus fruits may trigger discomfort stems from their natural acidity. While there is no doubt that oranges, lemons, and sweet limes are healthy, their acidic nature may irritate the digestive system when consumed at the wrong time, especially on an empty stomach.

“Citrus fruits are naturally acidic. When consumed on an empty stomach, particularly first thing in the morning, they introduce a concentrated load of citric acid directly into a gastrointestinal tract that has no food buffer to moderate its impact,” the doctor said, cautioning that the absence of a food barrier is responsible for bloating and acidity.