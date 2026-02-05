Morning juices to evening masalas, these 6 mixer grinders and juicers on Amazon surprised me with their versatility
Best mixer grinderPhilips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01), BlackView Details
₹7,199
Most versatileSujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White)View Details
₹6,840
Best vale for moneyHavells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue)View Details
₹3,273
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper | Hands-Free Operation (Black)View Details
₹6,999
Bosch TrueMixx Style Mixer Grinder MGM6642DIN 750 W (Dark Blue)View Details
₹5,550
In an Indian kitchen, one appliance often ends up doing many jobs. From blending fruits for fresh morning juices to grinding spices for evening masalas, a good mixer juicer grinder needs to be versatile, powerful, and reliable. While browsing Amazon and comparing popular models, I came across six mixer juicer grinders that genuinely stood out for everyday use.
These appliances are designed to handle tough ingredients, smooth blending, and frequent grinding without feeling bulky or complicated. What impressed me most was how easily they fit into daily routines, whether it’s making chutneys, batters, shakes, or dry spice mixes.
Instead of owning separate appliances for every task, these mixer juicer grinders simplify cooking while saving time and effort. If you’re looking for a practical kitchen upgrade, these Amazon picks are worth checking out for their all-round performance and usability.
BEST MIXER GRINDER
1. Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01), Black
The Philips HL7707/01 is a powerful 3-in-1 kitchen appliance designed for everyday Indian cooking. With a 750W motor and Gear Drive technology, it handles morning juices, tough masala grinding, chopping, slicing, and even atta kneading with ease.
The four stainless-steel jars and food processor attachments make it versatile enough to replace multiple appliances. Despite its powerful performance, the compact design fits comfortably into most kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful 750W motor suitable for heavy grinding and food processing
Multiple jars and attachments reduce the need for separate appliances
Reason to avoid
Takes time to assemble all food processor attachments
Slightly noisy during heavy grinding
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Why choose this product?
Choose this Philips mixer juicer grinder if you want one appliance that can handle everything, from daily chutneys and masalas to juices, chopping, slicing, and dough kneading. It’s ideal for busy households looking to save counter space without compromising on performance or versatility.
MOST VERSATILE
2. Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White)
The Sujata Powermatic Maxima mixer grinders and juicers is built for heavy-duty kitchen use, especially if juicing and grinding are part of your daily routine. Powered by a strong 900W double ball bearing motor, it delivers fast results with its high 22,000 RPM speed. Known for its non-stop 90-minute running capability, this mixer juicer grinder easily handles whole fruits, tough spices, and thick blends, making it a favourite in many Indian homes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent juice extraction with minimal pulp
Extremely powerful motor suitable for continuous, heavy use
Reason to avoid
Loud operation due to high-speed motor
Limited jar options compared to food processor-style models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the Sujata juicer mixer grinder stands out for its powerful motor, long-lasting build quality, and effortless grinding of tough ingredients. Many praise its low noise, sturdy jars, easy cleaning, and reliability over years, calling it worth every penny and a trusted kitchen companion.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Sujata Powermatic Maxima if you want uncompromising power and reliability. It’s ideal for frequent juicing, tough grinding, and long usage sessions, especially for households that demand fast performance without overheating or slowing down.
The Havells Vitonica mixer grinders and juicers is a practical option for everyday grinding and juicing needs in Indian kitchens. Powered by a 500W motor running at up to 21,000 RPM, it handles chutneys, spices, and fresh juices efficiently. The larger jar sizes, rust-resistant 304 stainless-steel sieve, and spacious pulp container make juicing less messy. Its compact yet sturdy design suits small to medium households looking for reliable daily performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, break-resistant jars ideal for family-sized preparations
Rust-resistant sieve and strong blades for smoother juicing and grinding
Reason to avoid
Not suitable for very heavy-duty or continuous grinding
Basic design without food processor attachments
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed opinions. While some strongly criticise the Havells juicer for poor product quality and rude, unresponsive service support, others say it’s one of the best products available, praising its good performance, solid quality, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Havells Vitonica if you want an affordable, reliable mixer juicer grinder for daily use. It’s well-suited for regular juices, chutneys, and masala grinding, especially for homes that prefer larger jars and trusted after-sales support.
The Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder brings a modern touch to everyday grinding with its intelligent BLDC motor and unique coarse mode. Designed to deliver sil-batta–like textures, it’s ideal for coarse chutneys, masalas, and dips. Despite its 550W rating, it performs like a much higher-powered mixer while staying energy efficient. The hands-free operation, safety features, and compact design make it a smart choice for contemporary kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Unique coarse mode delivers authentic, traditional textures
Energy-efficient BLDC motor with advanced safety features
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for users who prefer very high-wattage motors
Premium pricing compared to basic mixer grinders
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers share mixed experiences. Some praise the Atomberg Zenova for its smooth performance, low heat, quiet BLDC motor, solid build, and useful grinding modes. However, one buyer reported receiving a defective unit and faced severe delays, poor coordination, and frustration with replacement and return support, calling it a disappointing experience overall.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Atomberg Zenova if you want traditional grinding results with modern efficiency. It’s perfect for users who value texture, safety, lower power consumption, and hands-free convenience without the bulk of high-wattage mixers.
5. Bosch TrueMixx Style Mixer Grinder MGM6642DIN 750 W (Dark Blue)
The Bosch TrueMixx Style mixer grinder and juicer is built for reliable everyday grinding, from morning smoothies to evening masalas. Powered by a 750W copper motor with speeds up to 24,000 RPM, it handles both light and heavy grinding efficiently. The well-designed jars with active flow breakers ensure even grinding, while suction feet and safety locks offer stable, hands-free operation, making it a dependable choice for Indian kitchens.
Specifications
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the mixer grinder stands out for its innovative scraping jar, efficient grinding, and spacious capacity for daily use. Many appreciate the elegant, compact design, reasonable noise levels, and feel it offers better value for money compared to Bosch, making it a stylish and practical kitchen addition.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Bosch TrueMixx Style if you want a powerful, no-nonsense mixer grinder with consistent performance. It’s ideal for households that need dependable grinding, solid build quality, and trusted Bosch engineering at a competitive price.
6. Rico Premium 1000W Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Rico Premium Juicer Mixer Grinder is built for users who want maximum power for everyday kitchen tasks. Equipped with a heavy-duty 1000W copper motor and Japanese technology, it handles thick batters, tough masalas, and smoothies with ease. The whip mode helps achieve better consistency during heavy grinding, while the stainless-steel jars add durability. Designed for short continuous use, it’s well-suited for homes that need fast, powerful results.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely powerful 1000W motor for tough grinding
Durable stainless-steel jars with versatile capacities
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for long continuous usage beyond recommended limits
Compact kitchens may find the unit slightly bulky
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the Rico Mixer Grinder delivers powerful performance with its 1000W motor, grinding even tough ingredients within seconds. The motor quality feels top-notch, and the juicer function extracts juice efficiently. Many users like the added sipper jar, especially for smoothies, making it practical for daily use. Overall, it’s considered easy to use, reliable, and a very satisfying purchase for regular kitchen needs.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Rico Premium if you need raw power at an aggressive price. It’s a great option for grinding hard ingredients, preparing thick batters, and making smoothies quickly without investing in premium, high-priced brands.
How much power do I need in a mixer juicer grinder for daily use?
For everyday Indian cooking, a mixer juicer grinder with 500–750W power is usually sufficient. It can handle dry spices, chutneys, batters, and smoothies comfortably. If you often grind tough ingredients or make juices daily, higher wattage ensures smoother results and longer motor life.
Can one mixer juicer grinder handle both juicing and heavy grinding?
Yes, a good-quality mixer juicer grinder is designed to handle both tasks. With the right jars and blades, it can extract fresh juices and also grind masalas, lentils, and batters. Performance depends on motor strength, blade quality, and jar design.
What safety and durability features should I look for?
Look for features like overload protection, sturdy jar locks, strong blades, and good-quality jar material. Ventilation in the motor and anti-slip feet also improve safety. These features help the appliance run smoothly, prevent damage, and ensure long-term durability in daily use.
Factors to consider before buying mixer juicer grinder
Motor power and performance: Choose a mixer juicer grinder with 500–750W motor power for smooth grinding, efficient juicing, and consistent performance for daily Indian cooking needs.
Number and quality of jars: Look for multiple jars with strong blades for wet grinding, dry masalas, chutneys, and juicing to handle different kitchen tasks easily.
Build quality and durability: A sturdy body, high-quality plastic or stainless-steel jars, and strong couplers ensure long-lasting use, especially with frequent grinding.
Safety features: Features like overload protection, secure jar locking, anti-slip feet, and proper ventilation help prevent damage and ensure safe daily operation.
Ease of use and cleaning: Simple controls, easy-to-remove jars, and dishwasher-friendly parts make cleaning quick and hassle-free after everyday blending and grinding.
Top 3 features of the best mixer grinder juicers
|Juicer Mixer Grinders
|Motor power
|Maximum speed
|Runtime
|Philips HL7707/01 Mixer Grinder + Food Processor
|750 W
|Up to 20,000 RPM
|Intermittent use (cooling required between cycles)
|Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder
|900 W
|22,000 RPM
|Up to 90 minutes non-stop
|Havells Vitonica Juicer Mixer Grinder
|500 W
|Up to 21,000 RPM
|Intermittent use
|Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder (BLDC)
|550 W (BLDC)
|Not specified
|Intermittent use
|Bosch TrueMixx Style Mixer Grinder
|750 W
|Up to 24,000 RPM
|Intermittent use
|Rico Premium Juicer Mixer Grinder
|1000 W
|18,000+ RPM
|Up to 30 minutes continuous
