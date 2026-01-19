You don’t need multiple appliances! These 10 juicer mixer grinders can do it all, from smoothies to masalas and juices

Modern kitchens need smart solutions, not too many appliances taking up space. If you’ve been juggling a mixer, grinder, and juicer separately, it’s time to simplify things. A good juicer mixer grinder can handle everything, from fresh morning smoothies and healthy juices to grinding tough masalas and making smooth chutneys. Best juicer mixer grinders of January 2026. These all-in-one appliances are designed to save time, effort, and kitchen space, making daily cooking easier for busy households. Whether you’re preparing breakfast in a hurry, experimenting with new recipes, or cooking for the entire family, the right juicer mixer grinder can do most of the hard work for you. In this listicle, we’ve picked 10 juicer mixer grinders that truly do it all and cherry on top, these mixer grinders are selling at up to 55% discount on Amazon Republic Day Sale. They offer powerful motors, durable jars, and versatile functions that suit everyday Indian cooking needs. If you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or replace multiple appliances with one smart option, this list has some of the best Amazon sale deals to explore.

The Sujata Maxima is a powerhouse for modern kitchens, combining efficiency and durability. Its 900W double ball bearing motor delivers 22,000 RPM, handling heavy-duty tasks like grinding, blending, and juicing effortlessly. With non-stop 90-minute operation, it suits busy households. The three versatile jars — 1750ml blender, 1000ml grinder, 500ml chutney jar — support smoothies, masalas, nut pastes, and juices. Smart whole-fruit processing technology and a high-efficiency filter ensure maximum juice extraction while preserving nutrients. Compact yet sturdy, it’s easy to use and maintain, making it perfect for daily Indian cooking.

Specifications Motor Power 900W RPM 22000 Jars 3 Continuous Run 90 mins Dimensions 50.5x28x41 cm Reasons to buy Efficient juice extraction with nutrient retention Heavy-duty motor suitable for tough ingredients Reason to avoid Slightly bulky, requires counter space Premium price compared to standard grinders

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Sujata Mixer Grinder is powerful, durable, and handles tough ingredients with ease. One praised its sharp blades and smooth, quiet performance, while another highlighted its versatility for chutneys, batter, shakes, and masala powders, calling it a reliable, long-lasting kitchen companion. Why choose this product? Powerful, versatile, and durable, Sujata Maxima handles heavy-duty grinding, blending, and juicing effortlessly, saving time while preserving flavour and nutrients in your daily cooking.

Havells Vitonica is perfect for modern kitchens that need efficiency and durability without occupying too much space. Its 500W motor with 21,000 RPM handles tough spices, masalas, and chutneys effortlessly. The three leak-resistant stainless steel jars (400ml, 800ml, 1.5L) cover wet and dry grinding, blending, and chutney preparation. Equipped with 304SS rust-resistant blades, dual exhaust, flow breakers, and 3-speed with pulse function, it delivers smooth results. Compact, shock-proof, and easy to use, it's ideal for everyday Indian cooking, ensuring consistent performance and long-lasting durability.

Havells Vitonica is perfect for modern kitchens that need efficiency and durability without occupying too much space. Its 500W motor with 21,000 RPM handles tough spices, masalas, and chutneys effortlessly. The three leak-resistant stainless steel jars (400ml, 800ml, 1.5L) cover wet and dry grinding, blending, and chutney preparation. Equipped with 304SS rust-resistant blades, dual exhaust, flow breakers, and 3-speed with pulse function, it delivers smooth results. Compact, shock-proof, and easy to use, it’s ideal for everyday Indian cooking, ensuring consistent performance and long-lasting durability.

Specifications Motor Power 500W RPM 21,000 Jars 3 Capacity 1.5–1.75L Warranty Motor 5 yrs, Product 2 yrs Reasons to buy Efficient grinding with durable rust-resistant blades Compact and shock-proof design suitable for daily use Reason to avoid Lower motor power than heavy-duty models May require short breaks during extended use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Havells Juicer has disappointing quality and produces high noise during use. One buyer criticised the brand’s service, calling it rude, unresponsive, and frustrating, making the overall experience very unsatisfactory despite the product’s price. Why choose this product? Reliable, compact, and efficient, Havells Vitonica handles wet, dry, and chutney grinding with ease, making it perfect for everyday Indian cooking in modern kitchens.

Philips HL7703/03 is a high-performance juicer mixer grinder designed for modern kitchens. Its 1000W motor with 22,000 RPM can grind even the toughest ingredients in seconds. The set includes 3 stainless steel jars (1.75L, 1L, 0.5L) and a 1.5L blender jar, perfect for wet/dry grinding, smoothies, and chutneys. 3-speed control with pulse function, leak-proof jars, and ergonomic handles make it easy to use. Sturdy ABS body and unbreakable jars ensure durability, while the compact design fits well on any kitchen counter, supporting everyday Indian cooking effortlessly.

Specifications Motor Power 1000W RPM 22,000 Jars 4 Capacity 0.5–1.75L Warranty Motor 5 yrs, Product 2 yrs Reasons to buy Powerful motor handles tough grinding efficiently Leak-proof jars with secure locking mechanism Reason to avoid Slight motor noise during heavy use Needs short cooling breaks for continuous operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the mixer grinder is powerful, sturdy, and grinds efficiently, with good-quality jars and tight-fitting lids. One buyer praised its functionality and ease of cleaning, while another highlighted issues with handles breaking and motor heating during extended use. Why choose this product? Powerful, versatile, and durable, Philips HL7703/03 delivers perfect grinding, blending, and juicing for everyday cooking, making it ideal for busy modern kitchens.

Havells Unity combines multiple kitchen appliances in one compact design. Its 750W motor with ACS cooling delivers consistent performance without overheating. The 4 versatile jars — for grinding, blending, juicing, and chopping — handle spices, vegetables, smoothies, and pulp-free juices. 3-speed control with pulse function, stainless steel blades, and overload safety ensure smooth and safe operation. Lightweight yet sturdy, it saves counter space and is beginner-friendly, making it perfect for everyday Indian cooking while offering durability and multifunctional convenience.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Jars 4 Capacity 1.75L Speed Control 3 + Pulse Warranty Motor 5 yrs, Product 2 yrs Reasons to buy Multi-functional jars cover grinding, blending, juicing, and chopping Compact design saves space and is easy to use Reason to avoid Motor is less powerful than heavy-duty grinders Small jars may require multiple batches for large families

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Havells 750W mixer grinder is a great value-for-money option, easy to use, and highly functional. One buyer praised its high performance despite slightly high noise, while others recommended it as one of the best options under ₹3,500. Why choose this product? A versatile, compact, and reliable appliance, Havells Unity handles grinding, blending, chopping, and juicing efficiently, saving space, time, and effort in modern kitchens.

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a reliable, heavy-duty kitchen companion. Its 900W motor with double ball bearing technology runs at 22,000 RPM and supports non-stop 90-minute operation. It comes with 2 versatile jars, a 1750ml liquidiser for smoothies, shakes, and juices, and a 1000ml stainless steel grinder for masalas, batters, and dips. The unique honeycomb filter ensures maximum juice extraction, while shock-proof design and stainless steel blades guarantee safety and durability. Compact and easy to use, it’s ideal for modern Indian kitchens.

Specifications Motor Power 900W RPM 22,000 Jars 2 Capacity 1–1.75L Continuous Run 90 mins Reasons to buy Heavy-duty motor with long continuous run Efficient juice extraction and fine grinding Reason to avoid Limited number of jars compared to some all-in-one models Slightly larger footprint on the kitchen counter

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that Sujata mixer grinders are highly durable and reliable, with powerful motors that can run continuously for hours without any issues. One buyer praised its performance, noise-free operation, and strong jars, calling it 100% worth the money and a real time-saver. Why choose this product? Sujata Powermatic Plus combines power, durability, and efficiency, handling juices, smoothies, and masalas effortlessly, making it perfect for everyday heavy-duty Indian cooking.

The Longway Super Dlx is a budget-friendly, versatile juicer mixer grinder with a powerful 750W motor (rated 500W for regular use). It comes with 4 jars for grinding, mixing, and juicing, making it suitable for spices, masalas, smoothies, and more. Features like adjustable speed control, auto shut-off, and safety locks ensure safe and efficient operation. Its compact ABS plastic body saves counter space, and the sleek design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Ideal for daily Indian cooking on a budget.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Jars 4 Capacity 1.2L Safety Features Auto Shut-Off, Safety Lock Warranty 2 yrs Reasons to buy Powerful, energy-efficient motor for everyday grinding Affordable and compact for small kitchens Reason to avoid Motor may heat up under continuous heavy use Lighter build may feel less durable than premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this mixer grinder offers great value for money and impressive performance, with many praising it as superb for everyday use. While some noted heating issues and mixed experiences with replacements, most found it reliable, efficient, and worth buying. Why choose this product? Longway Super Dlx offers a powerful, safe, and budget-friendly solution for grinding, blending, and juicing, making it perfect for small households and everyday Indian cooking.

The Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Pro is a compact yet powerful juicer mixer grinder for everyday Indian cooking. Its 500W motor ensures fast grinding and juicing, supporting 30 minutes of continuous operation. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars, 1.2L liquidizer, 700ml grinder, and 400ml chutney jar, for smoothies, juices, masalas, and pastes. Durable stainless steel blades and juicer mesh provide smooth results, while its compact design fits easily on the counter. Easy to operate and maintain, it’s ideal for small to medium households.

Specifications Motor Power 500W Jars 3 Capacity 0.4–1.2L Continuous Run 30 mins Material Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Compact and space-saving design Durable stainless steel blades and juicer mesh Reason to avoid Limited continuous run time compared to high-end models Lower motor power may struggle with very tough ingredients

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this product is fantastic and very usable, with many praising its quality and performance as good and reliable. Why choose this product? Efficient, compact, and durable, Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Pro is perfect for small kitchens, handling juicing, grinding, and mixing smoothly for everyday cooking needs.

The Starly Promax is a compact, efficient appliance ideal for everyday home use. Its 500W motor delivers smooth grinding, blending, and juicing in seconds. Equipped with stainless steel blades and multiple jars (for juicing, grinding, and blending), it handles fruits, vegetables, and spices effortlessly. Safety features like shockproof body, overload protection, and safety locks ensure reliable operation. Sleek and space-saving, it fits easily on the kitchen counter while offering hassle-free performance and long-lasting durability for small to medium households.

Specifications Motor Power 500W Blades Stainless Steel Safety Features Shockproof, Overload Protection Continuous Use Short Cycles Warranty 2 yrs Reasons to buy Efficient juicing and grinding for everyday use Shockproof body with safety locks ensures safe operation Reason to avoid Limited motor power for very tough ingredients Short continuous use may require breaks during heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this juicer is easy to use, powerful, and delivers fresh juice every time. One buyer praised its quality and reasonable price, while another shared they enjoy making fresh kinnu juice daily, calling it a great purchase. Why choose this product? Starly Promax offers safe, efficient, and compact grinding, blending, and juicing, making it perfect for small kitchens and daily Indian cooking.

V-Guard Citius combines power, versatility, and sleek design for modern kitchens. Its 750W copper motor spins up to 21,000 RPM, ensuring quick grinding of masalas, chutneys, and wet/dry ingredients. The 4 versatile jars — juicer, wet, dry, and chutney — handle smoothies, juices, and spices efficiently. PrecisionBlend SS blades, Quadraflow juicer jar, and easy-to-clean detachable blades provide smooth results. Compact yet stylish, it’s shock-resistant and ideal for Indian cooking. Comes with 3-year motor and 2-year product warranty for long-lasting reliability.

Specifications Motor Power 750W RPM 21,000 Jars 4 Juicer Design Quadraflow Warranty Motor 3 yrs, Product 2 yrs Reasons to buy Powerful motor with quick, efficient grinding Quadraflow juicer jar ensures smooth, pulp-free juices Reason to avoid Small jar capacity may require multiple batches Requires short cooling breaks under heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this V-Guard product looks sturdy and works well. One buyer praised its grinding performance and value for money, another mentioned the noise level is high, while several others recommended it, calling it worth the price. Why choose this product? V-Guard Citius offers powerful, versatile, and safe grinding, blending, and juicing with modern features, making it perfect for efficient everyday Indian cooking.

Prestige Astra juicer mixer grinder combines power, versatility, and space-saving design for modern kitchens. Its 750W copper motor with overload protection ensures efficient grinding of spices, chutneys, and wet/dry ingredients. The 5 versatile jars — 3 stainless steel, 1 juicer, and 1 Mix-O-Keep — cover all kitchen needs, including storing pastes and chutneys. Stacking design saves counter space, while super-efficient SS blades and leak-proof lids provide smooth results. Easy-to-use controls, ergonomic handles, and ISI certification make it safe, reliable, and convenient for everyday Indian cooking.

Specifications Motor Power 750W Jars 5 Juicer Jar 1.5L Stacking Design Yes Warranty 2 yrs Reasons to buy Space-saving stacking design Versatile jars including Mix-O-Keep for storage Reason to avoid Heavier than some compact models Large jars may need multiple batches for small servings

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Prestige mixer grinder is smooth and easy to use, with all jars working well. One praised its 5-jar versatility and long-lasting previous models, while another noted slightly lower build quality but agreed it’s worth the price. Why choose this product? Prestige Astra offers powerful grinding, space-saving design, and versatile jars, making it perfect for modern kitchens seeking convenience, efficiency, and all-in-one cooking solutions. What motor power is enough for daily Indian cooking like grinding masalas and making chutneys? For regular home use, a juicer mixer grinder with a 500W to 750W motor is usually sufficient. This power range can easily handle dry spices, wet masalas, chutneys, and even coconut grinding. If you frequently grind tough ingredients or make large batches, a 750W motor is a better choice. It offers faster grinding, smoother results, and better durability over time. Can one juicer mixer grinder handle smoothies, juices, and dry grinding without overheating? Yes, a good-quality juicer mixer grinder can handle all these tasks if used correctly. Look for models with overload protection and proper ventilation. Avoid running the machine continuously for long periods; short breaks between grinding cycles help prevent overheating. Using the right jar and blade for each task also improves performance and keeps the motor cool, ensuring long-term reliability. How many jars do I really need, and which jar sizes are best for everyday use at home? Most homes are well-covered with three jars: a small jar for chutneys, a medium jar for dry and wet grinding, and a large jar for juicing or smoothies. This setup handles most daily kitchen tasks easily. Stainless steel jars are ideal for grinding, while transparent jars work well for juices. Choosing the right jar sizes makes cooking quicker and more convenient. Factors to consider before buying a mixer juicer grinder Motor Power: Choose a motor between 500W–750W for regular Indian cooking. Higher wattage ensures smooth grinding, faster results, and durability when making masalas, chutneys, and juices. Number and Type of Jars: A set of small, medium, and large jars covers most tasks. Stainless steel jars are best for grinding, while transparent jars work well for juices. Overload Protection: Opt for grinders with overload protection to prevent motor burnout during heavy use, especially when grinding tough ingredients or running the machine continuously. Blades and Grinding Efficiency: Durable stainless steel blades ensure efficient, smooth grinding for wet and dry ingredients. Multi-purpose blades add versatility for all types of kitchen tasks. Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance: Choose jars and lids that are easy to clean. Removable blades or dishwasher-safe parts make maintenance simple, saving time and keeping your kitchen hygienic. Top 3 features of the best juicer mixer grinders

Best juicer mixer grinders Capacity No. of Jars Motor Power Sujata Maxima 0.5–1.75 L 3 900W Havells Vitonica 1.5–1.75 L 3 500W Philips HL7703/03 0.5–1.75 L 4 1000W Havells Unity 1.75 L 4 750W Sujata Powermatic Plus 1–1.75 L 2 900W Longway Super Dlx 1.2 L 4 750W Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Pro 0.4–1.2 L 3 500W Starly Promax 1–1.5 L 3 500W V-Guard Citius 1.5 L 4 750W Prestige Astra 1.5 L 5 750W

FAQs on juicer mixer grinders What motor power is best for a juicer mixer grinder? A motor between 500W to 1000W is ideal for most Indian cooking tasks, from grinding spices to making smoothies and juices. How many jars do I really need? Typically, 3–5 jars are enough — a wet jar, dry jar, chutney jar, and optionally a blender or juicer jar. Can a juicer mixer grinder handle tough ingredients? Yes, models with strong motors (750W or above) and stainless steel blades can grind nuts, lentils, and masalas efficiently. Are these appliances safe to use daily? Yes, as long as they have shockproof bodies, overload protection, and proper jar locking mechanisms. Is continuous running safe? Most home models allow 15–30 minutes at a time. Heavy-duty models like Sujata can run longer without overheating.