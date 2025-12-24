Last-minute Christmas deals on geysers, water purifiers, mixer grinders and more that I think you can consider

If you have been delaying buying the essential kitchen and home appliances for winter, today is your final chance to do it at a much lower price. The Kitchen Price Cash Store on Amazon ends today, bringing huge discounts of up to 40% on everyday essentials. From geysers to mixer grinders and water purifiers, the sale covers products most homes rely on every single day. Amazon year-end deals are live on home and kitchen appliances.(Amazon)

Besides, this is also a good time to replace old appliances or buy one you have been waiting for so long due to high prices. Many products also come with added benefits like bank offers and no-cost EMI options, making the deals even more appealing. With the clock ticking and stocks running low, this is the last opportunity to make the most of these savings before prices return to normal.

Geysers at up to 50% off on Amazon Kitchen Price Cash Store

Still waiting for hours and hours for the water to heat up in the morning? On the last day of the Amazon Kitchen Price Cash Store, you can save up to 50% on instant and storage geysers from trusted brands like Havells, AO Smith, Bajaj, Crompton and more. The range includes energy-efficient models with fast heating and durable tanks, suitable for both small and large bathrooms. With limited hours left and prices at their lowest, this is a smart time to replace an ageing geyser or bring home a dependable one for everyday use.







Water purifiers at up to 45% on Amazon year end deals

Pollution is affecting the drinking water too and if you still don't have a water purifier with high purification features, you need to buy one right away. This sale makes it easier to bring one home at a lower price. Amazon year end deals are offering up to 45% off on water purifiers from brands like Kent, Aquaguard, AO Smith and Livpure.

The selection includes RO, UV and RO+UV models designed to handle different water sources. Many options also come with large storage tanks and low maintenance features. With the sale ending soon, this is a good chance to invest in a reliable water purifier without stretching your budget.







Mixer grinders at up to 50% off on Amazon Kitchen store

From morning chutneys to weekend masala grinding, a mixer grinder is one of the most used appliances in the kitchen. The Amazon Kitchen Store is offering up to 50% off on mixer grinders from brands like Philips, Bajaj, Butterfly and Bosch. You can find models with powerful motors, sturdy jars and multiple speed settings to handle everyday tasks with ease. The deals cover both compact options and heavy duty models for larger households. With the sale in its final hours, this is a good time to replace an old mixer or buy a new one at a lower price.







Grab up to 50% discount on room heaters on Amazon

It finally feels like winter is here and as per the weather forecast the temperature is going to get even lower. This means you need to invest in a reliable heater before it gets nippy. Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of room heaters from brands like Havells, Usha, Bajaj, Orient and Morphy Richards. The deals include fan heaters, oil-filled radiators and halogen models suitable for bedrooms and living areas. Many options also come with safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. With prices reduced for a limited time, this is a good opportunity to bring home a room heater that fits your space and budget.







Air fryers at up to 70% discount on Amazon Kitchen Price Cash Store

Crispy snacks and quick meals are easier to make with an air fryer, and this sale makes them more affordable. The Amazon Kitchen Price Cash Store is offering up to 70 percent off on air fryers from brands like Philips, Prestige, Wonderchef, Pigeon and Instant. You will find options with different basket sizes, preset cooking modes and easy-to-clean designs. These air fryers help cut down oil usage while delivering great taste for everyday cooking. With the sale ending today, this is a good time to add an air fryer to your kitchen without spending too much.







Similar stories for you

Best high capacity geysers for uninterrupted hot water supply: Top 10 picks for hot water bath during the cold winters

Price drop on Aquaguard water purifiers up to 60%! You cannot miss these limited time deals

Upgrade your kitchen with top 10 750W mixer grinders to make cooking quick and effortless

Save on bills while being comfy this winter with room heaters with low power consumption

Budget air fryers that make perfect wedding gifts (couples will thank you later)

FAQs on kitchen appliances How often should a geyser be serviced? A geyser should ideally be serviced once a year. Regular servicing helps remove scale buildup, improves heating efficiency, and extends the appliance’s lifespan.

Is it safe to use a water purifier all day? Yes, it is safe. Most modern water purifiers are designed for continuous use and have auto shut-off features to prevent overuse or damage.

Do air fryers really reduce oil usage? Yes. Air fryers use hot air circulation to cook food, reducing oil usage by up to 80–90% compared to deep frying, while still giving crispy results.

Can a mixer grinder run continuously for a long time? No. It’s best to use a mixer grinder in short bursts of 1–2 minutes. Continuous use can overheat the motor and reduce its life.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.