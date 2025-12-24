Last-minute Christmas deals on geysers, water purifiers, mixer grinders and more that I think you can consider
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:00 pm IST
The Amazon Kitchen Price Cash Store deals end today with up to 40% off on geysers, mixer grinders, air fryers and more home and kitchen appliances
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Havells Carlo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White Blue), Vertical Mounting View Details
|
₹2,749
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 View Details
|
₹5,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home, 5-Star Rated Geyser, Child Safety Mode, 10-Yr Tank, 6-Yr Element, 4-Yr Product Warranty, White & Grey View Details
|
₹6,649
|
|
|
Activa Amazon 10 Liter Water Heater Geyser, ISI Copper Element 3 KVA (0.8mm), Instant Heat Water, Anti Rust Coated Tank, ABS Body, BEE 5 Start Rating, Energy Efficient, 5 Year Warranty - IVORY View Details
|
₹3,087
|
|
|
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| Faster Heating with Whirlflow Technology| HPE Coated Tank | BEE 5-star rated | High Rise Compatible |5 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Native by Urban Company M2 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser 10-Stage Smart Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | Indias Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | Smart iOT + TDS Monitor | 8L Storage View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora 2X RO UV UF Mineral Water Purifier Filter For Home | 2-Year NO QUESTIONS ASKED Warranty With Proactive Service | High Water Savings Of 60+ Glasses Daily | 8 Stages | 7 L, Black View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer) | Super Efficient SS Blades | Black | 2Y Warranty | ISI Certified View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder | Unique Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Texture | Intelligent BLDC Motor | Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper | Hands-Free Operation (Red Wine) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
|
₹6,304
|
|
|
Philips Stainless Steel Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01), Black View Details
|
₹7,682
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Thermocore Xr Analog 15 Fins Oil Free Radiator Room Heater For Home|2000 Watts Zero Oil Radiators|2 Copper Heating Elements|No Oxygen Depletion|Silent Operation|4-Yr Warranty By Brand View Details
|
₹11,679
|
|
|
NUUK HÖT BLOX Smart Oil Filled Radiator Oil Heater For Room In Winter | 11 M-Shaped Fins | 2200W Power | 30% Faster Heating | Up to 20% Energy Savings | Smart App & Remote Control | 4 Heat Modes View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Sujata 13 Fin OFR Room Heater | 2 Years Warranty | Room Heater, Oil Filled Radiator, 2900W Oil Heater for Home, 2 Meter Long Wire, PTC Fan Heater, ISI Approved, Tilt Switch Safety - SRH99(Black Gold) View Details
|
₹10,629
|
|
|
Havells Jade 9 Fin Straight OFR| 2000 Watt, Thermostatic Heat Control with 3 Power Settings | Superior Grade Oil for Long-Lasting Heat| 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty (Black) View Details
|
₹8,998
|
|
|
Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Plus 2500 Watts 13 Fins Oil Filled Room Heater | ISI Approved | DuraProtek | Temperature Control | Auto Thermal Cut-Out | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black/Golden】 View Details
|
₹10,295
|
|
|
Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹8,899
|
|
|
PHILIPS 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | New M-Shaped Heating Fins for 30% Faster Heating | 5 Heat Settings | Tilt & Auto Shut-Off Protection | PTC Fan Heater for Instant Warmth | New Launch View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
|
₹6,011
|
|
|
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven With 23L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs |Digital Display and Touch Control| Rotisserie & Convection| 9 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart23 View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption | 8 Preset Menu | Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat | Digital Display | 1200 Watts | Easy to Clean | 1Y Warranty | ISI Certified View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
