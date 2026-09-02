Indian man explains why he quit his 6-figure Big Tech job at 30: ‘If not now, it only gets harder’

An Indian professional has opened up about his decision to quit his six-figure corporate job at a Big Tech company, saying he wanted to step away from the conventional career path and explore what comes next. Teja worked as a Product Manager at Big Tech firm. (Instagram/@teja_ryali)

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Teja said that July 31, 2026, was his last working day as a Product Manager at a Big Tech company. One month after leaving his job, he shared the thought process behind the decision.

"31.07.2026: my last working day as a Product Manager at Big Tech. One month unemployed today," he wrote.

Teja said that one of the biggest reasons behind his decision was his desire to stop "building someone else's vision" and find out what happens when he builds his own. "Six years building someone else's vision. I wanted to find out what happens when I build my own. This felt like the right window: the older I get, the more responsibility stacks up, the more this jump costs. If not now, it only gets harder," he said.

Teja also pointed to the rapid changes brought about by artificial intelligence as another factor influencing his thinking. "As a PM in Tech, I watched AI rewrite how work actually gets done, in real time," he wrote.

He said he no longer believes that having one employer, climbing one career ladder and following a traditional 9-to-5 schedule is the only way to build a life. "There are more ways to make a living in 2026 than any year before it, and I'd rather be building inside that shift than watching it from outside," he said.