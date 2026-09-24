Spot a drug peddler in Chandigarh? Here’s where you can tip-off police anonymously

Calling upon the public to act as the eyes and ears of authorities, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday launched anti-drug helplines where the public can report cases of drug abuse and peddling anonymously. The administrator has set September 30 as the deadline for the Chandigarh administration and police to put an end to illicit drug trade in the city. (HT File)

Kataria said people can reach out at 8283040100, 0172-2677037 or the MANAS helpline 1933, and that their identity will be kept confidential.

This comes nearly 10 days after the administrator had set September 30 as the deadline for the administration and police to put an end to illicit drug trade in the city.

Kataria said UT will soon be conducting door-to-door surveys to identify individuals and families need support in dealing with drug-related issues and facilitate their access to appropriate counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services. With regards to night clubs, he said they will have to follow the exiting regulations.

UT director general of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda said that since September 11, 130 FIRs have been registered, 133 persons arrested and 359 persons detained in drug cases. Besides, 919 gm heroin, 4 gm methamphetamine, 1.2 kg ganja, 24 injections and 18 spring operated knives have been recovered from the accused.