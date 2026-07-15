Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says AI is the 'only technology that will matter', sparks discussion

Vembu concluded his post by asking users a question: “If you accept the fundamental premise and the concrete examples listed above, the only technology worth working on is AI. Do you accept the premise?”

He went on to suggest that AI could help solve some of the world's biggest challenges. "For example, AI will help find solutions to climate change . AI will help find medicines to cure cancer. AI will help solve the housing affordability problem in cities. AI will help us end war (okay, may be this one is my hallucination!)," he wrote.

In his post, Vembu wrote, "The premise behind the extraordinary AI investment wave is this: the only technology that will matter is AI. All other technology will be subsumed by AI because they can all be reinvented and vastly improved by a powerful enough AI."

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a discussion on X after arguing that artificial intelligence will become the only technology that truly matters, claiming that every other technology will eventually be reinvented and significantly improved by AI.

(Also Read: Sridhar Vembu asks Indians on US visas to choose ‘self-respect’ over green card, urges them to return home)

What did social media say? The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While several users agreed with Vembu, others argued that AI would complement, rather than replace, other technological advancements.

One user disagreed with Vembu's premise, writing, "Sorry, i will defer with you here on this point. From the earliest times of computer we have known that computer is a dumb machine. It will only give the output based on what is fed in that. So garbage in will give garbage out. Good things in will not necessarily mean good out."

Another user said AI would likely become part of every industry but questioned whether other technologies should take a back seat. "Guess there'll be an AI component in all spheres of life. Not sure if we have to stop working on other technologies right away. AI taking over base level "thinking" tasks might be possible in the next decade. Tonnes of legacy code and haven't seen major solutions for that yet," the user wrote.

A third user described AI as an enabler rather than a complete solution. "AI will be an enabler ... but will not be the end all be all of problems.... a lot needs to happen for us to figure how how to harness this new 'tool' no doubt .... but should not the be the only technology worth working on... it would be a very narrow way of looking at reality," the comment read.

Echoing a similar view, another user wrote, "I accept the fact that AI is going to play a major role in every field, but we should not focus only on this. The technology domain is vast, and we should explore other spaces as well."

One user supported Vembu's argument, saying, "I agree with the premise as it is about intelligence and the progress we till now is because of intelligence and collaboration. It does not mean LLMs will do everything. There will be other breakthroughs. If we collaborate with one another and AI, it can do wonders."