Bengaluru techie recalls how he sabotaged his big tech company interview to join Meesho

Meesho made its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 10, 2025, and social media has been abuzz with varied posts about this much-anticipated IPO listing. A former employee of Meesho recalled how he purposefully botched his interview with a big tech company to land a job with Meesho during his campus interview. The Bengaluru techie whose story of joining Meesho was shared on X. (X/@HridyanshSahu)

“It was 2019. Campus placements were on. I had cleared all rounds except the final one for a big tech company. There were rumours that some startup called Meesho was coming later. No one had heard of it at the time,” Bengaluru-based techie Hridyansh Sahu tweeted.

He went on to explain that his college had a policy where if a student cracks an interview, then they are not allowed to apply anywhere else. “I desperately wanted to work at a startup, but giving up a high paying job just on a hunch felt more stupid than brave,” Sahu shared.

He recounted, “I took the risk. Sabotaged my interview and intentionally messed up some answers. The interviewer even asked - ‘Are you doing this on purpose?’ Doubts still lingering, I even shouted at my mom when she tried telling me I did the right thing.”

Sahu shared that what could have been a risky move turned out to be the “best decision” of his life. “It turned out to be the best decision of my life (Okay, second best. First will always be proposing to my partner). Got selected at Meesho. Met some of the most humble and ambitious people there and truly received more than expected.”

A Bengaluru techie who previously worked at Meesho. (X/@HridyanshSahu)

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “Congratulations on this journey.” Another asked, “Which college, btw?” Sahu responded, “NIT Bhopal.” A third reacted with “Wow.”

According to Sahu’s LinkedIn bio, he started his career at Meesho as a software engineering intern. He then shifted to the more permanent role of a software engineer. He worked at the company for over three years.

Meesho Ltd shares were listed at a premium over the IPO price. The share price rose by as much as 54.95% over the IPO price of ₹111 per share on the BSE.