Groww CEO Lalit Keshre’s old email resurfaces after IPO debut: 'Good day to remember this'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 07:39 pm IST

Groww CEO Lalit Keshre’s old 2018 email offering a job went viral after the company’s IPO debut. 

As fintech startup Groww made a strong IPO debut on Wednesday, an old email from its CEO and co-founder, Lalit Keshre, has resurfaced online.

Lalit Keshre is the co-founder and CEO of Groww.(X/@lkeshre)
Taking to X, Shikhar Saxena, the founder of Binary and SuperDM, shared a screenshot of an email Keshre had sent him back in February 2018, inviting him to explore a potential opportunity at Groww. “Good day to remember this email,” Shikhar wrote in his post on X.

In the old email, Keshre had written: “It was great talking to you a few days back. As I had mentioned earlier, now I have a great opportunity at Groww that would be a good match. Let me know if you would be interested to explore, we can talk.”

Sharing the screenshot of the email, Shikhar wrote, “I couldn’t be an early employee but was an early customer and recommended Groww to so many family members and friends.” “Heartwarming to see their IPO,” he added.

The post quickly struck a chord, amassing over 27,000 views and hundreds of likes within hours.

Reacting to the tweet, one user wrote, “supporting something from the start and seeing it grow hits so different honestly, like when you recommend a small cafe to everyone and then it becomes famous, that full circle moment is everything.”

(Also Read: From small MP village to a strong IPO debut: Groww CEO Lalit Keshre's inspiring journey)

Groww makes strong IPO debut

Founded in 2016, Groww is one of the country’s largest retail brokerage firms backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. On Wednesday, the fintech unicorn made a strong debut on the Indian stock exchanges, listing at a 14% premium to its issue price, surpassing market expectations.

On NSE, the share price opened at 112 per share, and climbed to 124, well above its 100-rupee issue price in a $754 million IPO, according to news agency Reuters. On BSE, the stock was listed at 114, up 14% from the issue price.

Groww share price ended listing day at 128.85 on NSE, a 28.85% premium to the IPO price of 100, and at 130.94 on BSE, a 30.94% premium.

