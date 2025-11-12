Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

From small MP village to a strong IPO debut: Groww CEO Lalit Keshre's inspiring journey

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 04:47 pm IST

Founded in 2016, Groww is one of the country’s largest retail brokerage firms backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent firm of popular investment platform Groww, made a strong market debut on Wednesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Groww’s share price opened at 112 per share, and climbed to 124, well above its 100-rupee issue price in a $754 million IPO, according to news agency Reuters. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock was listed at 114, up 14% from the issue price.

Lalit Keshre is the co-founder and CEO of Groww.(X/@lkeshre)
Lalit Keshre is the co-founder and CEO of Groww.(X/@lkeshre)

Groww share price ended listing day at 128.85 on NSE, a 28.85% premium to the IPO price of 100, and at 130.94 on BSE, a 30.94% premium.

Groww CEO Lalit Keshre's journey

The listing was widely celebrated online, with many highlighting the remarkable journey of Groww’s co-founder and CEO, Lalit Keshre, who rose from modest beginnings in rural India to lead one of the country’s most successful fintech platforms.

According to a post shared on X by user Sourav Dutta, Keshre was born in a small village called Lepa in Madhya Pradesh. With no English-medium school in the area, his parents sent him to live with his grandparents in Khargone, where one had just opened. Keshre later pursued engineering from IIT Bombay and began his career at Flipkart, before venturing out to build Groww in 2016.

“Today, his company has become the most profitable new-age startup in the country to go for an IPO,” Dutta wrote, noting that Groww is backed by major global investors, including the governments of Singapore, Norway, and Abu Dhabi, along with MIT and Goldman Sachs.

“For a lot of Indians, sometimes even a small stroke of luck can make all the difference,” Dutta added.

Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral online, with many users calling Keshre’s journey inspiring.

“Hard work meets opportunity.... and luck follows,” one user wrote. “Beautiful story and a powerful reminder. Luck alone doesn’t explain it all. What Lalit’s story really shows is how much difference awareness, access, and consistency can make. From a small MP village to building Groww it’s proof that talent is everywhere in India, but opportunity isn’t. When both meet, magic happens,” commented another.

“This is why we should never underestimate where someone starts. With opportunity and effort, anything is possible,” wrote a third user.

“Thats why i dont think place of birth matters anymore in this connected world. If one is talented, sky is the limit,” expressed one user.

(Also Read: Groww shares surge as much as 21% on debut for market cap of over 70,000 crore)

About Groww

Founded in 2016, Groww is the country’s largest retail brokerage backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The company started as a mutual fund distribution platform (direct mutual funds) and quickly expanded into equities, IPOs, ETFs, digital gold, and derivatives (futures and options). Today, the firm has over 15 million active clients, according to its site.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / From small MP village to a strong IPO debut: Groww CEO Lalit Keshre's inspiring journey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On