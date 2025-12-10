Ex-Meesho employee-turned-founder shares heartfelt post as company makes IPO debut, CEO Vidit Aatrey reshares

As Meesho made a strong debut on the Indian stock market on Wednesday, one of its former employees, who is now the founder of Binary and SuperDM, penned an emotional note reflecting on the company’s journey. Shikhar Saxena is the founder of Binary and SuperDM.(X/@shikhars_)

Shikhar Saxena took to X to express his gratitude and nostalgia as Meesho went public. Saxena, who joined Meesho in 2018 as a product manager and later rose to the role of group product manager, called the IPO moment a reminder of “the magical world of startups”.

“When I look back, the child in me is still amazed by the magical world of startups,” Saxena wrote, recalling how a small group of people came together to solve a problem “against all odds” at a time when e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart already dominated the market. “Nobody believed that a third ecommerce company could exist and yet the ecommerce penetration was <5%,” he wrote.

Saxena further said that while business analyses would focus on strategy and execution, what often gets overlooked is “the character of the people building the company”.

“Meesho introduced me to some of the most ambitious yet humble people in the startup ecosystem. People that you want to be friends with outside of office. People that you want to work for years with even if the odds are stacked against you,” he said, adding that working with the right people makes taking on difficult problems feel worthwhile.

Describing startups as a collective leap of faith, Saxena said they are about working on “insanely hard problems while being aware that you are most likely going to fail”. Success, he added, gives others hope to begin their own “impossible” journeys.

He concluded the post by saying he felt grateful to have been “a small part of the Meesho journey” and that he was cheering for friends who had “toiled through the years to do the impossible”.

“The world has a lot of problems but I'll always believe that there is another tiny group of people somewhere who'll just randomly decide to fix one of them,” he wrote.

Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey reposted Saxena’s message, echoing the sentiment as the company marked a major milestone.

Meesho IPO listing

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho runs an asset-light e-commerce platform focused on affordable fashion, home and kitchenproducts, beauty, and lifestyle products. The company connects consumers with sellers, logistics partners and content creators, positioning itself as a key player in India’s value-driven e-commerce space.

Meesho’s shares debuted at a strong premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹162.50 per share, around 46.40% higher than its issue price of ₹111. On the BSE, it opened at ₹161.20, up 45.23% from the issue price.