How much is Alakh Pandey's net worth after PhysicsWallah's stellar IPO debut?

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah made a powerful entrance into the stock market on Tuesday, sending the net worth of its co-founders, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, soaring. Alakh Pandey is the co-founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah.

According to a report by Forbes India, the stock closed at ₹155.20 on its debut day, a jump of 42.39% over the issue price of ₹109, despite the IPO receiving only a modest subscription from investors.

Alakh Pandey's net worth after IPO debut

Co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, who held 105.12 crore shares before the IPO, sold 1.74 crore shares in the offer for sale, reducing his holding to 103.37 crore shares. Even with the partial stake sale, the blockbuster listing pushed the value of his remaining shares to ₹16,044 crore, making him richer by ₹4,729 crore in a single day. This marks a significant rise from the ₹14,510 crore net worth reported in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, published in October.

Notably, Pandey and co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, who mirrored his shareholding and gains, each added ₹4,729 crore to their wealth on listing day.

PhysicsWallah’s IPO debut

According to Forbes, PhysicsWallah’s market capitalisation surged from ₹32,028.56 crore ahead of listing to ₹44,382.43 crore by market close, reflecting a sharp jump in investor appetite. The stock debuted at ₹143.10 on both the BSE and NSE, a 31.28% premium to the issue price, and touched an intraday high of ₹162.05, up 48.66%.

The debut puts PhysicsWallah among the top-performing 2025 listings, second only to Urban Company, which logged a 57.5% gain in September.PhysicsWallah also outperformed other high-profile digital and consumer-tech listings this year, including Pine Labs, Groww, Lenskart Solutions, and Ather Energy.

At the listing event, Pandey spoke about the company's journey and thanked all those who supported him. "There's an Einstein in India who is selling tea on the roads of Bihar, there is a Madame Curie in India who is selling momos on the roads of Gurgaon. We have to filter them and bring them to the real Indian economy. That is the mission of PhysicsWallah," he said.