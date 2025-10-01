Search
Alakh Pandey, Physics Wallah founder, enters Hurun Rich list after 223% wealth jump

Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, co-founders of Physics Wallah, entered the Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a 223% wealth surge to ₹14,520 crore.

Edtech entrepreneurs Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, the co-founders of Physics Wallah, have made their debut on the Hurun India Rich List 2025 after their fortunes surged an astonishing 223% each in the past year.

Alakh Pandey, according to Hurun rich list, is among India’s fastest wealth creators in percentage terms.
According to the report, both Pandey and Maheshwari now hold 14,520 crore in wealth, propelled by the continued growth of Physics Wallah, the homegrown edtech platform that began as a YouTube channel and evolved into a multi-billion-rupee education company.

The jump places the Allahabad-born Pandey and Ajmer-based Maheshwari among India’s fastest wealth creators in percentage terms, alongside business leaders from sectors like industrial products and jewellery.

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 records that India added 58 new billionaires this year, with education technology standing out as one of the unlikely wealth engines in a post-pandemic market that had seen several startups struggle.

