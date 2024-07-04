Proud mom Nita Ambani holds Vogue magazine featuring Isha Ambani on cover. Orry shares frame

Isha Ambani once again shines on the cover of Vogue India, and her proud mom, Nita Ambani, couldn’t be happier. Her excitement is captured in the photograph shared by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, on Instagram. Nita Ambani holding Vogue India magazine as she looks at Isha Ambani. Orry shares the frame with Ambani ladies. (Instagram/@Orry)

“I think she’s on the cover.. again,” wrote Orry while sharing pictures on Instagram.

In the first picture of the carousel, Nita Ambani can be seen holding the magazine as she looks at Isha Ambani. The picture also features Orry peeking into the magazine from the side. Another picture shows Orry and Isha Ambani sitting on the floor and posing for a picture.

The latest Vogue issue, featuring Isha in a bold and beautiful avatar, is now available on stands. The cover tagline reads, “Isha Ambani Piramal Hits Her Stride.” In the picture on the cover, Isha Ambani is dressed in a glitzy dress. She completes her glam look with floral-adorned gloves and cascading curls, holding a bunch of flowers.

Here’s what Orry shared on Instagram:

In the accompanying interview, she talks about venturing outside her comfort zone, parenthood and embracing motherhood via IVF. Isha, who did method acting for the shoot, told Vogue, “I left my instincts and sensibilities outside the room when I entered and decided to follow whatever creative direction was being given.”



“My natural hair looks like that, and growing up, I don’t think we ever celebrated having curls, volume or frizz. The way my hair was done for the shoot took me back to my tussles in school—we were always taught to oil our hair and comb it down so it wouldn’t look so out of control,” she added.

Mom to Aadiyashakti and Krishna, Isha Ambani, said, “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?”

She added, “Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”

“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier,” she underscored.