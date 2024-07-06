Grandparents Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s music video with grandkids Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, Veda has people’s hearts

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations are going on in full swing. The Ambanis hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries from the world of cinema, cricket and more. No doubt visuals from the event made their way onto social media, but amid those, one special video has won people over. It shows an adorable music video featuring grandparents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The video shows them enacting a scene set to a beautiful background score with their four grandkids, Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda. The image shows Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their four grandkids Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda. (Special arrangements)

The video opens to show Mukesh Ambani in a car with his wife beside him. The part-animated clip captures the four little ones going on a ride with their grandparents. The vibrant colours in the video and the peppy-hued balloons make it an absolutely adorable watch. Moreover, it is set to the background score Chakke Men Chakka Chakke Pe Gaadi from the 1968 film Brahmachari. The Ambani couple is also seen lip-syncing to the song.

Take a look at the video here:

The Ambanis set the mood for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet with this adorable video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s kids, Prithvi and Veda, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Isha Ambani opened up about conceiving the twins through IVF (in-vitro fertilization). She shared how the process was difficult and left her “physically exhausted”. During the conversation, she shared that she chose to opt for IVF after a doctor told her that she would never be able to give birth.

What are your thoughts on this video showing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandkids?