Suryakumar Yadav blushes as wife Devisha Shetty adjusts his sherwani at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony was a star-studded event attended by dignitaries from different walks of life. Several cricketers were also seen attending the event alone or with their spouses, including MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Expectedly, visuals of them reaching the venue and posing for the paps have taken over social media. One such video captured an “aww-worthy” moment between Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty. It shows the cricketer blushing after his wife helped him adjust his attire for photographs. Suryakumar Yadav attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony with his wife, Devisha Shetty. (Instagram/@devishashetty_)

Photographer Virat Bhayani posted the video on Instagram with a caption, “Surya dada ne catch nahi trophy pakdi thi. Champion Surya with his beautiful Wife Devisha at Anant Radhika's Sangeet,” referencing the cricketer’s performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024. A brilliant catch by the player in the T20 final against South Africa helped change the match's momentum, leading Team India to win the coveted trophy.

In the video, the couple is seen entering the venue while sporting huge smiles. Suryakumar Yadav is wearing a black kurta-pyjama set, complete with a dark green jacket, while Devisha Shetty is seen in an all-black lehenga. They stop at the front of the venue for the paparazzi to take pictures. At that very moment, Devisha helps him adjust his sherwani and the cricketer blushes.

Take a look at the video here:

After returning to the country, Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. While talking with the PM, Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his T20 World Cup-winning catch. “At that moment I did not think whether I would be able to catch the ball or not and once the ball came in my hand, I had to pick it up and pass it to the other side... We have practised this thing a lot,” he said.

Did this heartwarming video of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, bring a smile to your face?