Influencer meets Team India at Delhi Airport, praises Suryakumar Yadav for his T20WC-winning catch

Influencer Sarah Hussain got lucky when she was at the “same time and place” as Team India after they returned home. Hussain was at the Delhi Airport when the Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning squad, along with former India coach Rahul Dravid, landed in Delhi. She greeted them all, one by one, and even praised Suryakumar Yadav’s match-turning catch, which people still can’t get over. The influencer who met Team India at Delhi Airport praises Suryakumar Yadav for a T20 World Cup-winning catch. (Instagram/@zingyzest)

“What would you do if you’re at the airport at the same time and place as the Indian Cricket team? Whole another feeling to welcome back our champions at Delhi Airport,” wrote Hussain while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Hussain at the Delhi Airport. A text inserted into the video says, “Imagine you’re at the Delhi Airport, and this happens.”

The video then transitions to show Team India sporting white-coloured jerseys and medals around their necks as they walk on the jet bridge to reach a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri for a grand reception.



Hussain couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Virat Kohli just behind her - and it is evident from her reaction.

She also gives fist bumps to a few cricketers, clicks a selfie with Rohit Sharma, who is holding a T20 World Cup trophy and then praises Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning catch, which led India to win the T20 World Cup.

Watch the video below:

While reacting to this video, an individual said, “How lucky you are! This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment meeting Virat Kohli, sir!”

“This girl is living my dream,” said another.

A third Instagram user commented, “Ok. I am jealous.”

“One of the luckiest people in the world,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “God’s favourite child.”