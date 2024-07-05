Jasprit Bumrah can’t control his laughter as Hardik Pandya catches a fan’s T-shirt at Wankhede. Watch viral video

Members of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team were greeted with a victory parade by fans on their way to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After crossing the ocean of fans, the Indian team arrived at the stadium, where they were captured dancing to the tunes of dhol. In the stadium, they were felicitated with a prize money of ₹125 crore, following which the players went around the field showing the coveted trophy to the fans gathered at the stands. Expectedly, several visuals from the event made their way into social media, including one involving Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, which has left many in splits. In the video, Bumrah is seen laughing uncontrollably to Pandya accidentally catching a fan’s T-shirt. The image shows a fan’s T-shirt in Hardik Pandya’s hand in Wankhede, with Jasprit Bumrah standing just behind him. (Screengrab)

“Hardik caught someone’s T-shirt and the way Bumrah is dying of laughter,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, the winning team shouts and celebrates with the fans while going around the field. At one point, Hardik Pandya sees something coming towards him and instinctively grabs it. However, soon, he realises it is a fan’s T-shirt and throws it away. What went unnoticed for many was witnessed by Jasprit Bumrah, who couldn’t control his laughter.

Take a look at the video of the cricketers here:

With over 2.7 lakh views, the video has collected nearly 16,000 likes. In addition, the share has also received tons of comments.

What did X users say about this funny moment?

"Replayed it many times," revealed an X user. Another added, "Same. It gets funnier every time." A third posted, "Bro, I am watching it on replay and dying of laughter." An individual wrote, "That's perfect timing by the thrower."

India defeated South Africa on June 29 to bring home the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy. While returning, the team was stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. On July 4, they landed in New Delhi, where they met PM Modi at his residence. Later, they flew to Mumbai and took part in an open-top bus parade to reach the Wankhede Stadium.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious video involving Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya?