Baba Neem Karoli on Virat Kohli's phone wallpaper? Hawk-eyed X users say so

Virat Kohli, after taking part in grand celebrations of India’s T20 World Cup win in Mumbai, continued his travel and jetted off to London to meet his wife, Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay. A video of him entering the airport has gone viral where he is seen waving goodbye to his driver while heading inside. Hawk-eyed X users, however, have spotted something else in the video, and they cannot stop posting about it. It is Virat Kohli’s phone wallpaper. Many have posted that the cricket has a wallpaper of Baba Neem Karoli. He is the guru who reportedly inspired Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs. X users say that Virat Kohli's wallpaper is of Baba Neem Karoli. (Screenshot)

X user Mufaddal Vohra wrote, “Virat Kohli has wallpaper of Neem Karoli Baba on his phone,” and shared a split image. One side of the photo shows a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, and the other is a closeup of Virat Kohli’s mobile screen.

Take a look at the post here:

It turns out that the hawk-eyed social media users are correct. A close look at the viral video, at about 24 seconds, shows a closeup of Virat Kohli’s phone’s wallpaper of Baba Neem Karoli.

Back in 2023, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Baba Neem Karoli's ashram. On Holi last year, Sharma also took to social media to pay her tribute to the Guru. The couple is a strong believer of him.

Who is Baba Neem Karoli?

According to Hindustan Times Marathi, many Baba Neem Karoli devotees believe he is an incarnation of Hanuman. Several stories associate the guru with miracles. His main ashram is located at Kainchi Dham, which he established in 1964.

Reportedly, in addition to Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, Hollywood actor Julia Roberts is also a devotee of Baba Neem Karoli.

What are your thoughts on the X users' skills using which they spotted the wallpaper of Virat Kohli's phone, which appears for a split second in the viral video?