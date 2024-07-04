Anushka Sharma reacts to bhabhi Bhawna Kohli's post welcoming Virat Kohli to Delhi

Virat Kohli’s family reached Delhi’s ITC Maurya hotel this morning to welcome the cricketer back home from Barbados. Kohli, along with the rest of Team India, had been stuck in the Caribbean island after winning the T20 World Cup due to Hurricane Beryl, which shut down airports and confined the cricketers to their hotel rooms in Barbados after the T20 WC final. Virat Kohli poses with his family in Delhi after winning the T20 WC.(Instagram/@bhawna_kohli_dhingra)

Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, and his sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, reached the five-star Delhi hotel to welcome him to his hometown this morning. The India squad spent the morning at ITC Maurya before meeting PM Narendra Modi at his residence.

Kohli’s elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared a series of photographs on Instagram which show the cricketer posing with his family, including his nephews and nieces. “Celebrating the win. Superproud,” she captioned the photographs.

Virat Kohli's wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the Instagram post and Anushka Sharma’s reaction below:

Anushka Sharma was not present in Barbados for the nail-biting World Cup final where India defeated South Africa to take the trophy. She is based in Mumbai.

Kohli, born and raised in Delhi, is the youngest of three siblings, while Sharma spent a large part of her childhood in Bengaluru.

The couple got married in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021. In February this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Akaay.

Team India reached Delhi this morning on a special Air India flight arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. After their meeting with PM Modi, most players are expected to fly back to their homes.