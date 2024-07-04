PM Modi cradles Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s son Angad in adorable photo: ‘Incredibly special morning’

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his team landed in Delhi from Barbados this morning, July 4, and later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai for an open-bus tour victory with the trophy. Jasprit Bumrah, who is part of the T20 World Cup winning squad, also met PM Modi with his wife and broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad. PM Modi holding Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's son Angad in his arms. (Instagram/@sanjanaganesan)

“Such an incredibly special morning,” wrote Ganesan while sharing a picture on Instagram.

The picture shows Ganesan in a vibrant suit with her hair tied back neatly, while Bumrah is wearing Team India jersey as they pose for a picture with PM Modi who is cradling their son Angad against the backdrop of Indian flags.

Take a look at the picture here:

Team India was stuck in Barbados where they locked horns with South Africa and secured their T20 World Cup win in a nail-biting thriller. The team was stuck in the island nation, along with their families and the Indian media who went on the assignment to cover the match due to Hurricane Beryl - a powerful Category 5 storm.

As the hurricane weakened in Barbados and the situation cleared, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent a special Air India flight on July 3 to bring back the people stuck in Barbados. The flight landed in Delhi this morning, July 4, where they received a grand reception by a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.

ITC Maurya treated Team India with a special T20 trophy cake, which was decorated in the colors of the Indian cricket jersey and was a chocolate replica of the T20 trophy. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid led the cake-cutting ceremony, which was joined by other players, including Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

The hotel also served a celebratory breakfast, which included the team’s favorite dishes, such as chole bhature.

The team then headed to Mumbai for a victory parade, led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along the Marine Drive. It ends at Wankhede Stadium where the team will be handed over a cheque of ₹125 crore by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who had already made the announcement on Sunday.