Isha Ambani on giving birth to her twins through IVF: ‘It’s a difficult process’

Isha Ambani Piramal has opened up giving birth to her twins through IVF (in-vitro fertilization). In an interview with Vogue India, she said the process was difficult and left her physically exhausted. The 32-year-old aims to dispel the taboo around the subject of IVF by opening up about her journey of motherhood. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed twins on November 19, 2022.(Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania)

Like her mother Nita Ambani, Isha also conceived twins through IVF. Nita Ambani has earlier spoken about conceiving with the help of IVF, saying she was left shattered when a doctor told her she would never be able to give birth. “Here I was at the age of 23 being told that I would never conceive. I was shattered. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I first conceived my twins!” she said in an interview a few years ago.

“Difficult process”

Like her mother, Isha Ambani doesn't shy away from the topic either.

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India.

“Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” the Ambani heiress added.

Isha Ambani is the only daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018.

The couple welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022. They were christened Aadiya Shakti and Krishna.

“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children?” Isha asks. “It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier.”

On the importance of female friendships

While on the subject of female friendships, Isha Ambani also opened up about her close relationship with her sister-in-law, Shloka Mehta Ambani.

Isha, her twin Akash and Shloka grew up studying at the same school. “I was very lucky that the person who my brother decided to marry was my best friend, Shloka,” she told Vogue India. “Shloka became like my sister as we grew up. Even right now, we’re sharing the house in London and we joke that we’re actually married to each other because both Akash and Anand are in Mumbai and we’re here with the kids,” she added.