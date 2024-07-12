 Orange alert in Mumbai today ahead of Anant Ambani wedding, heavy to very heavy rain predicted | Trending - Hindustan Times
Orange alert in Mumbai today ahead of Anant Ambani wedding, heavy to very heavy rain predicted

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 12, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai Police has issued traffic curbs in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the wedding celebrations.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall, on Friday and Saturday. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) predicted the heavy downpour comes on the weekend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in an extavagant three-day celebration.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Radhika and Anant are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for years now.
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Radhika and Anant are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for years now.

News / Trending / Orange alert in Mumbai today ahead of Anant Ambani wedding, heavy to very heavy rain predicted
