Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Watch video

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The sisters were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Thursday night. Kim Kardashian has landed in Mumbai for Ambani wedding. Pic: Yogen Shah.

Kim and Khloe’s Mumbai trip

The paparazzi caught Kim and Khloe on camera as they left the airport. Kim even waved to the photographers before heading to her car. She was seen in a figure-hugging nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Kim and Khloe are part of the star-studded guest list for the wedding on Friday. The wedding will take place at the Jio Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Even David and Victoria Beckham are expected to join.

Who else is coming?

Other celebrities expected to attend the event include former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, U.S. wrestling superstar and actor John Cena and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

From politics, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to attend, while the CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser, and Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee will be among those representing the world of business.

Pre-wedding celebrations have also been star-studded. Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a private pre-wedding concert and in March, Rihanna sang at a separate three-day event in western Gujarat state.

In May, a pre-nuptial luxury European cruise with 800 guests included Bollywood stars and cricketers.

Videos and photos of recent celebrations - including a video of the Ambani family lip syncing and dancing to a Bollywood song as well as one of Mukesh Ambani and his wife driving along with their grandchildren - have flooded social media and are being extensively covered by Indian media.

Friday's wedding will feature traditional Hindu rituals and the reception will be held over two days. On Monday, there will be a "special reception" for Ambani's household staff, according to a document detailing the plans.