Shloka Ambani dazzles in shimmery pink mini dress on night out: Her sequin look is vibrant, fun and perfect for parties

With a piece as vibrant and fun as a sequined dress, it's easy to see why women everywhere continue to reach for the statement piece year after year. The latest is Shloka Ambani, who was spotted on a night out in Mumbai dressed in Valentino's 'crepe couture sequin-embellished mini dress'. Check out all the details of her look, including the price, ahead. Also read | Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding in gorgeous ensembles Shloka Ambani was dressed in Valentino's pink sequin-embellished mini dress on a recent outing. (Instagram/ Yogen Shah and Bollywood Celebrity Style)

How much does Shloka Ambani's pink dress cost?

Shloka Ambani's rose pink dress is crafted in Italy from a blend of wool and silk. It has a short-sleeve silhouette with a simple round neck and features an array of shimmering sequin embellishments.

Shloka, who is a mom-of-two and is married to billionaire heir Akash Ambani, put her own spin on this statement sequined dress by pairing it with equally dazzling silver heels from Aquazzura. She kept the rest of the look simple because the dress is the star, adding a pair of oversized hoop earrings to complete her going-out look.

According to Farfetch.com, Shloka's thigh-length dress from Valentino costs $11,580 (including import duties), which is approximately ₹10 lakh. Her heels cost €1150 on Aquazzura's website, which is approximately ₹1 lakh.

Take a look:

How to wear a sequin dress right now

From glam to retro, worn alone or with unexpected pieces, there are many easy ways to create a standout look featuring a sequin dress. If you want want a cosy vibe but want the outfit to be well-balanced, keep your accessories limited and style the dress with a faux-fur jacket and black tights with simple black booties. Add a bold red lip for an extra pop.

Outfit idea no. 2: because a sequin dress brings all the glitz and glamour, keep the other elements of the outfit pretty low-key, like Shloka, and maybe add a pop of colour via the shoes. Or, since the dress is so sparkly, do something unexpected and make it a little grunge by adding knee-high boots to make it a perfect look for a concert or a cocktail party.