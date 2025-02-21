Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding in gorgeous ensembles

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting married and it is a star-studded affair. From the A-listers of Bollywood to the Ambani family, the wedding ceremony is attended by all. Aadar Jain’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor were among the first of the family members to attend the venue. Akash and Shloka Ambani also walked in gorgeous attires to attend the ceremony and bless the newly-wed couple. Also read | Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Soni Razdan. See pics Akash and Shloka Ambani also walked in gorgeous attires to attend the wedding ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Addvani.(Ashutosh Rai)

Here’s what Shloka and Akash Ambani wore for the wedding festivities:

Shloka stole the show in a gorgeous lemon yellow lehenga. Shloka's blouse featured heavy silver embellishment work, but her matching cropped cape added more sass to her look. The cape featured half-sleeve details with silver embroidery work throughout with closed neck pattern.

Shloka teamed it with a long and flowy white skirt with pastel yellow floral patterns throughout giving her attire a breezy look. The skirt featured soft frill patterns with silver embellishment work at the borders. Also read | Aadar Jain's toast to Alekha Advani has given the internet the ick over his 'time pass' comment

Akash Ambani, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a navy-blue suit. The suit featured closed neckline details with matching formal navy-blue trousers. The couple walked hand-in-hand to the venue and posed happily for the pictures together.

Take a look at Akash and Shloka's look for Aadar Jain's wedding.(Ashutosh Rai)

Here’s how Shloka accessorised her look:

Shloka added breezier feel to her look in a long emerald green necklace with multiple layered details. In matching jhumkas, Shloka wore her tresses into a half ponytail with a middle part. Shloka opted for a minimal makeup look in nude eyeshadow, brushed cheeks, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of nude pink lipstick. Also read | Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan arrive in style at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony

About Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding:

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting married in Goa. A day back, Aadar Jain shared the first glimpses of their wedding celebrations. “The vow,” Aadar captioned the pictures as he shared snippets from the Christian ceremony held in Goa.