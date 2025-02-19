Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Soni Razdan. See pics

Alia and Ranbir join the celebration

Aadar and Alekha are celebrating their Mehendi ceremony with a grand bash alongside industry friends and family. Aadar's cousin Ranbir Kapoor joined the merriment with his wife Alia Bhatt and his mother-in-law Ranbir.

Alia made a breathtaking appearance at the Mehendi ceremony, donning a stunning green sharara suit that exuded elegance and poise. Her look was perfectly complemented by Ranbir, who looked dashing in a crisp white kurta-pyjama paired with a bundi. Together, the couple made a handsome pair, turning heads with their traditional attire.

They were seen posing outside the venue with Soni.

About Aadar and Alekha

The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year which was attended by several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar previously dated actor Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. He debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017. Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie. Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor.