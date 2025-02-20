Aadar Jain's toast to Alekha Advani has given the internet the ick over his 'time pass' comment

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's whirlwind romance culminated in a picture-perfect proposal in Maldives. Following a few scattered but still choicely pre-wedding celebrations, the official leg of festivities for the duo's union has finally commenced. Flanked by friends and family, Aadar and Alekha hosted a lavish mehndi ceremony last night in Mumbai. In attendance were family members Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to name a few. However, in an event that could've swept the internet with so many drool-worthy details, only one moment seems to have caught everyone off guard. Aadar Jain's 'time pass' comment in toast to fiancé Alekha Advani has given fans the ick (Photos: Instagram/aadarjain, tarasutaria)

In a toast to his wife-to-be, Aadar spoke about how in essence he had been waiting for Alekha for years but never really got a chance to be with her. It was while expressing this sentiment, Aadar also (seemingly) referred to his past relationships as "time pass". His exact words were, "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream".

For context, Aadar's sudden wedding to Alekha comes shortly on the heels of the demise of his full-fledged public relationship with actor Tara Sutaria, spanning years. The reason behind their sudden split was never disclosed.

Circling back to Aadar's current comment, the internet has not held back in expressing how distasteful they found it.

Comments to the tune read: "such a pathetic comment. Seems like he is only trying to prove the world that he only loved her", "If my to be husband spoke about his past escapades during one of our wedding ceremonies, I'd be out of there so fast. It's so disrespectful", "what a shitty thing to do. Why belittle your previous relationship on your happy day" and "I’ve done time pass… but now I’m here with you baby. Yuck".

Some comments were also directed to Tara, given that everybody took that comment as a reference to her: "Tara, you lucky lucky girl. Not everyone dodges a bullet right on time", "My girl Tara you’re damn lucky🥴" and "Tara dodged a bullet".

What's your take on Aadar's nonchalant comment?