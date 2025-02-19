Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan arrive in style at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony

After tying the knot in a Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to marry according to Hindu traditions. The couple's wedding celebrations have kicked off with a grand Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony.

Kareena, Karisma and Jaya at mehendi ceremony

After a private mehendi ceremony at their home on Tuesday, Aadar and Alekha are now set to celebrate with a grand bash alongside industry friends and family. Aadar's cousins, Kareena and Karisma, were seen stunning in traditional attire at the ceremony. While Karisma opted for a pink suit, Kareena dazzled in a turquoise A-line kurta. Jaya Bachchan chose a blue suit, which she paired with a multi-colored shrug for the event.

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share inside pictures from Aadar and Alekha's Mehendi ceremony at home. She was seen flaunting her Mehendi design and posing with the couple in the pictures. Aadar also shared some dreamy photos from the private affair on social media.

In one of the pictures, Aadar showcased his minimal henna design, featuring the initials of his and his wife’s names with an infinity sign in between. The post concluded with the couple in a celebratory mood. Alekha also shared some solo and unseen pictures from the festivities.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship

Aadar, the first cousin of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, is the son of Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter. He got engaged to his girlfriend Alekha in September 2024. The couple made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on Instagram. Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony in November and exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 21. The actor was previously in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, who confirmed their breakup in November 2023.