Karisma Kapoor cheers for Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani in dreamy wedding video as they exchange vows. Watch

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani shared their wedding video, capturing the emotional ceremony at Caravela Beach Resort in Varca, Goa. The couple exchanged vows by the beach, with friends and family in attendance, witnessing the beautiful moment. Among the audience, Neetu Kapoor and cousin Karisma Kapoor were also spotted, smiling to see the couple mesmerised by each others' vows. Karisma was seen cheering for the couple. The couple expressed their feelings and promises as they embark on a new journey together. (PC: IG/@alekhaadvani)

The wedding vow exchange video

The wedding video was enchanting and started with shots of the beautiful location of the resort by the sea. The vow exchange stage was set at the beach, with the beautiful setting sun above the sea in the backdrop. Aadar was seen getting teary-eyed as he received Alekha on the stage.

The video also captured candid shots of the guests' reactions. They were all smiles and excited for what lies ahead of this couple. After the vows, the couple sealed it with a kiss. Grand fireworks painted the sky and the night was welcomed with parties and dances.

What the couple wore

Alekha Advani was dressed in a beautiful white gown with intricate lace design. The gown had a mermaid silhouette. She paired it with a pearl choker and dangling earrings. The look was completed with a classic white veil, sealing the bride's ensemble. Meanwhile, Aadar kept the look simple, with a muted blue suit and added a white boutonniere.

