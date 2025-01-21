Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani post first photos from their Goa wedding, share kisses and laughs. See pics

Actor Aadar Jain has posted the first photos from his wedding with Alekha Advani in Goa. Taking to Instagram, Aadar and Alekha shared a joint post giving a glimpse inside their wedding festivities. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family. (Also Read | Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's pre-wedding bash brings Kapoor clan together; Karisma's daughter Samaira steals spotlight) Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married recently.

Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani share first pics from wedding

The first picture showed Aadar and Alekha sharing a kiss as fireworks were lit by the beach at sunset. A few photos showed Alekha with her parents. They also said their vows, as captured in the photos. In a picture, Aadar's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, were seen seated near the ceremony venue.

Aadar, Alekha's family featured in the post

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain are also featured in the pictures. The last few photos showed the newly wedded couple taking a walk on the beach. They captioned the post, "The Vow (heart on fire emoji)." Aadar didn't share any photos of the Kapoor family. The actor is the grandson of the late Raj Kapoor, through his mother.

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Many Congratulations @aadarjain god bless with many years of togetherness." A comment read, "Awesome photographs of the most magnificent celebration of love. Both of you had dollops of elegance + humour + Soul " For her special day, Alekha wore a stunning white gown with a veil, while Aadar opted for a grey suit.

About Aadar and Alekha

The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year which was attended by several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar previously dated actor Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. He debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017. Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie.