Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's pre-wedding bash brings Kapoor clan together; Karisma's daughter Samaira steals spotlight

Actor Aadar Jain and his fiance Alekha Advani began their pre-wedding celebrations recently with a party in Goa, with their close friends and family. Many members of the extended Kapoor family attended the party. Contrary to many reports, the party was a pre-wedding celebration and not the wedding. (Also read: Aadar Jain looks ecstatic in first pictures from dreamy roka ceremony with Alekha Advani) Aadar Jain and Alekha Adavni with the Kapoors at their wedding bash in Goa.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding bash in Goa

Over the weekend, Aadar and Alekha began their wedding festivities with a party in Goa that was attended by almost the entire Kapoor family, including Aadar's mom Rima Jain, brother Armaan Jain, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and niece Samaira Kapoor, among others.

Pictures from the party were shared by Neetu Kapoor and Karisma on their Instagram handles. While the stars did get praise from the fans, Karisma's daughter, Samaira, stole the show in a white flowing gown. In a family pic, the 19-year-old stood out. For the party, Alekha wore a flowing white gown while Aadar complimented her in a grey suit.

Many news outlets reported that Aadar and Alekha tied the knot on Sunday in Goa. However, the celebration in Goa was a pre-wedding party and not the wedding, HT confirmed.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship

Aadar is the son of Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, and the first cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Aadar and Alekha got engaged in September 2024 after Aadar proposed to her, sharing pictures on Instagram. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony in November. The actor was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.