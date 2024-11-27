Aadar Jain looks ecstatic in first pictures from dreamy roka ceremony with Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain has shared first pictures from his intimate yet dreamy roka ceremony with girlfriend Alekha Advani from last week. The actor is a cousin of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, and the maternal grandson of late Raj Kapoor. (Also Read: Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Pics) Aadar Jain shares first pictures from his roka ceremony with Alekha Advani

Aadar shares first pictures

Aadar and Alekha took to their Instagram handles on Tuesday evening and shared pictures from their roka ceremony with the caption, “Forever & always.. (ring and red heart emojis).” In the pictures, the bride- and groom-to-be are twinning in white traditional attires. The images include them hugging and staring into each other's eyes, lounging on a white sofa together, him kissing her on the side of her head, a blurred one of the couple with the dreamy decor in the backdrop, and of their white celebration cake, adorned with red roses and the text: “Alekha & Aadar” along with two engagement rings.

Another picture shows Aadar going down on one knee and looking ecstatic while proposing to Alekha. They're surrounded by their close friends and family, including his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. The ceremony was also attended by Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena, and entrepreneur Navya Naveli, who is also a cousin of Aadar. Navya's father Nikhil Nanda is the son of Ritu Nanda, the late sister of Randhir, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, and their sister Reema Jain. Aadar is the son of Reema. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal's 2017 musical Qaidi Band. He was last seen in Hello Charlie in 2021.

Adar and Alekha's relationship

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with an adorable proposal by the sea. Aadar shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting.

Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the “light of my life.” Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Aadar previously dated fellow actor Tara Sutaria. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.