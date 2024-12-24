Karisma Kapoor remembers Shyam Benegal, reflects on working with him in Zubeidaa

Actor Karisma Kapoor says veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal was like a second grandfather to her and much like her own grandfather, late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Benegal too was “truly pathbreaking”. Shyam Benegal, the pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, died on December 23 due to chronic kidney disease. He was 90 years old. A BTS still from the sets of the film Zubeidaa

In an interview with us, Karisma Kapoor recalls her experience working with Shyam Benegal in Zubeidaa (2001) and the filmmaker’s nuanced approach to storytelling. “Zubeidaa has been a highlight for me as an actor and as a person, because it was so different from what I was doing at the time. Shyam ji understood that transition and always supported me,” she says," adding, “Shyamji’s films were about truth—raw, unfiltered, and deeply human. His dedication to authenticity, whether it was creating the world of Zubeidaa with real-life elements or delving into the emotional struggles of his characters, was inspiring.”

Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to Shyam Benegal

The 50-year-old adds, “He had an incredible eye for detail and authenticity. For Zubeidaa, we wore real jewellery and costumes kindly lent by the royal family. It helped me fully step into the character’s world. Shyam ji’s guidance was gentle yet profound. He would share insights about Zubeidaa’s motivations, helping me understand her vulnerability and emotional depth. He was dedicated to telling her story authentically, and that inspired me to give my best to the role.”

Talking about Benegal as a pioneer in many aspects, Kapoor says, “There were so many firsts with Shyam ji. Zubeidaa was the first Indian film to use sync sound, which made the experience unique and authentic. Beyond its technical achievements, Zubeidaa resonates as a timeless tale of love, dreams and longing.”

On her personal relationship with Benegal, Kapoor says, “I fondly remember bonding with him over movies, music and food. One moment that stands out is when he introduced me to ‘Khow suey’ (Burmese noodle soup) at his home — it was such a warm and memorable gesture that reflected his beautiful personality. Shyam ji wasn’t just a visionary filmmaker. He was an extraordinary human being.”

She says Benegal had the rare ability to bring out the best in his actors without overwhelming them. “His style was collaborative and nurturing. One piece of feedback from him that stays with me is when he told me, ‘You are the queen of commercial cinema,’ acknowledging my journey while encouraging me to embrace this completely different role.”

Talking about Benegal’s contribution to Indian cinema, Kapoor says “it is immeasurable”. “He was a pioneer, always ahead of his time, and his work bridged the gap between art and mainstream cinema. His films explored complex themes like identity, societal constraints and human emotions in a way that was both accessible and thought-provoking,” she ends.