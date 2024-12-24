Divya Dutta: ‘Didn’t know Shyam Benegal’s goodbye wave at his 90th birthday celebration would be his last’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, an emotional Divya looks back at the legacy of Shyam, who died on December 23.

On her last meeting with Shyam

Divya met Shyam for the last time during his 90th birthday celebration on December 14. It was attended by stars such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapur and Atul Tiwari.

“I have innumerable memories associated with Shyam sir. The last was his 90th birthday for sure,” Divya says.

Recalling her last meeting with the filmmaker on his birthday, Divya adds, “It was more of just meeting him, absorbing his presence, him smiling and cutting the cake. I remember telling him that I would come to his office, and he invited me to the office... He was really happy meeting everyone and clicking pictures with them. When he went, he was waving out to everyone. Who would know that it would be the last time he waved out”.

Shyam, who made several award-winning films in his career which include Ankur, Bhumika, Manthan and Nishant, was suffering from chronic kidney disease. He died at a hospital in Mumbai.

On working with Shyam

Divya worked with Shyam on five projects, including Welcome to Sajjanpur and Samvidhaan.

“I grew up watching his films, from Mandi. I had a long-kept dream to work with him which came true when I met him after Train to Pakistan for the first time. I could barely muster (the courage) and say, ‘Sir, I want to work with you’. He responded by saying ‘Why don't you come to the office tomorrow?’ I never knew life was that simple because I was used to being told we will see,” Divya recalls.

The actor shared that he gave her a chance to feature in a project. Since the casting was done, he asked her if she was ready to be part of a dance sequence. Divya choreographed and performed a folk song in Shyam Benegal's 1998 film Samar.

“I didn't know what was in store for me. He gave me the responsibility to choreograph the entire dance sequence. On the first day, he wanted me to open up with everyone because I was a shy child. And then he asked me to cook with them together... In no time, Seema Biswas became Seema Didi, and Rajit Kapoor became Raju. I was friends with them, and that trickled into my work with them. He used such amazing tools while working," shares the actor, adding, “He always pushed me to deliver my best”.

Personally, Divya mentions that he held her hand tight when she was dealing with the loss of her mother. “He had a knack of just smiling it through. That's how I remember him with a twinkle in his eyes,” she says.

On Shyam’s legacy

Shyam’s films were marked by a degree of realism and social commentary and helped in the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s. He has won multiple National Awards for movies including, Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), Manthan (1976), and Well Done Abba (2010).

“He was a true maverick... I have never met a more knowledgeable person. He lived the way it should have been lived. He gave us the best of cinema... Shyam babu will always have that special place in our hearts,” confesses Divya.

“What he has done is unparalleled with the way he mirrored realities of the society... His legacy will live on through Shyam Benegal cinema,” Divya ends.