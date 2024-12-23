Shyam Benegal dies: Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur mourn demise of veteran filmmaker, call him 'legend'

Shyam Benegal died on December 23, at the age of 90. A few days ago on December 14, he had celebrated his birthday in the presence of family and friends from the film industry. Several stars from the film fraternity took to social media to mourn his passing. (Also read: Shyam Benegal, pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passes away at 90 of chronic kidney disease) Shyam Benegal was suffering from a chronic kidney disease.

Bollywood stars mourn demise of Shyam Benegal

Akshay Kumar took to his X handle and wrote: “Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Shyam Benegal in Zubeidaa, wrote: “A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I’ll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti 🙏🏽”

More details

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur mourned the death of Shyam Benegal and wrote: “He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.”

Sonali Kulkarni remembered Shyam Benegal and said, "I had the privilege of working with Shyam Babu on Well Done Abba, a film that showcased a delightful departure from his usual genre. I shared a brief track with Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani, and we shot at Ramoji Film City. Shyam Babu brought so much joy and laughter to the set- it was a side of him I had never imagined, given his reputation as a pioneer of Indian parallel cinema.

I vividly remember my first meeting with him when I was just 17 years old. My hands were shaking as I entered his office, which felt like a temple of Indian cinema. The walls were adorned with awards, posters, and photos, including a memorable one of Smita Patil. Despite his towering legacy, Shyam Babu spoke to me with such warmth.

On the sets of Well Done Abba, I saw a relaxed and jovial side of him, a contrast to the intensity associated with his art-house masterpieces. Witnessing his friendship with Govind Nihalani gave me a deeper understanding of their monumental contributions to Indian parallel cinema.

Every interaction with Shyam Babu made me feel like I was touching a piece of cinematic history. I deeply regret not being able to meet him on his 90th birthday, but I will forever cherish the moments I shared with him and the honor of working under his guidance."

The filmmaker's daughter Pia Benegal confirmed the news of his death to Hindustan Times on Monday evening. “Yes, he has died. The loss is too great,” she said.

He has won multiple National Awards for movies including, Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), Manthan (1976), and Well Done Abba (2010). He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991.