When Shyam Benegal shared how farmers helped in making Manthan a success: 'They all would come on bullock carts'

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90 on December 23. The director was known for his rich body of work which focused on realism and social divide. Shyam Benegal's Manthan released in theatres in 1976.

One of this most revered works was the 1976 release Manthan, starring Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. In an interview with PTI, the filmmaker had revealed how the film was runaway success due to the support of the farmers. (Also read: Shyam Benegal, director of award-winning films like Nishant and Manthan, dies at 90)

Manthan boasts of an unique story. The film was entirely crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated ₹2 each. Upon release, the film received rave reviews and ultimately fetched two National Awards: for Best feature film in Hindi and for Best screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar.

What Shyam Benegal said

Speaking to PTI in May 2024, the veteran filmmaker had recalled how the film was a success because the farmers of Gujarat, who crowdfunded it, also made the film a hit by watching it collectively in theatres.

He said, “The farmers, who had produced the film, helped make it successful. Once the film opened in Saurashtra, Gujarat, it had an excellent run. It was because of the farmers, they were the original audience of the film. They got their families.”

‘They all would come on bullock carts…’

He went on to add: "They wanted everybody to see it as they believed it was their film. They all would come on bullock carts to see the film, be it from Ahmedabad, Baroda or other places in Gujarat. We didn't do any kind of publicity, the film developed its own momentum."

Manthan was screened in the classics section at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. The film was restored at Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd.’s Post–Studios, Chennai and L’Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, cinematographer Govind Nihalani and Benegal.