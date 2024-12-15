Karisma Kapoor slays in Raj Kapoor’s favourite colour white at his 100th birth anniversary in stunning Sabyasachi saree

The Kapoor family recently hosted a grand celebration to honour Bollywood's legendary showman, Raj Kapoor, on his 100th birth anniversary. The event paid a heartfelt tribute to his cinematic legacy, and the Kapoor clan turned up in their stylish best. Among all the dazzling appearances, it was Karisma Kapoor who stole the show. Dressed in her grandfather's favourite colour, white, she exuded elegance in a stunning saree, proving once again why she remains the ultimate IT girl of Bollywood. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor channels retro chic in her latest look, reminds us why she’ll always be the IT girl. See pics ) Karisma Kapoor dazzles in ivory saree at Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebration.(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor stuns in ivory saree

On Sunday, Karisma delighted her fans with a weekend treat by sharing a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. Captioned, "An ode to Dadaji who loved his ladies in white," the post showcased her looking like an ethereal princess draped in a gorgeous ivory saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Her saree, adorned with intricate golden floral embroidery against the subtle ivory base, was nothing short of a visual symphony. The golden shimmer borders running along the hemline added an extra touch of grace. Karisma draped the saree traditionally, allowing the pallu to gracefully fall from her shoulders. She paired it with a simple white elbow-length blouse, completing her ethnic look to perfection.

How she styled her ethnic look

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Karisma accessorised her look with a stunning pearl choker, multiple chain necklaces, statement golden drop earrings, and diamond-stacked rings adorning her fingers.

With the help of Makeup artist Pompy Hans, Karisma got decked up in shimmer eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. Hair stylist Radhika Yadav styled her tresses into a neat middle-parted bun, completing the look with absolute perfection.

Karisma's elegance was undeniable, from head to toe! With the wedding season in full swing, her saree look is definitely one to bookmark for inspiration.