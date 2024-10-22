Karisma Kapoor brings back 90s nostalgia with Sona Kitna Sona in new ad: 'Some things only get better with time'

The vintage track, which originally showcased her dance skills alongside Govinda, has been revived with Karisma's effortless energy and charm.

Karisma returns with Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Karisma has featured in the advertisement for Swiggy Instamart. The video was recently shared on Instagram. The caption read, “Sone ka 10 minutes mein pohachna kisi karishme se toh kam nahi?”

The advertisement has come out in sync with the upcoming Dhanteras festivities. The campaign highlights festive offerings, allowing customers to have gold delivered to their doorstep in ten minutes.

In the clip, Karisma is seen dancing on a film set to the iconic track, while the music director changes the lyrics every few seconds, justifying it by saying ‘Sona to chale gaya’.

Fans get excited

The ad has sparked widespread nostalgia, with fans and followers taking to social media to express their delight in seeing Karisma dance to the classic hit.

Actor Ridhima Pandit was also amazed and wrote, “Mannnn @therealkarismakapoor loookkks the sameee . Wowww howww”. “Ain't no way you convinced Karishma kapoor for this,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Karishma is real queen... She is so beautiful”. “Karishma is slaying so hard,” shared one user, with another sharing, “Karishma Kapoor has still got those moves.. 90s nostalgia with 2024 twist”. One comment read, “You still looking the same”, with another gushing, “Karishma Kapoor is proof that some things only get better with time”.

On the work front

Karisma made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi (1991). She later shot to fame with movies such as Raja Babu (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Hero No 1 (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Fiza (2000) and Zubeidaa (2001). The actor was recently seen in Homi Adajania's mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak. She also got plaudits for her thriller series titled Brown.