Karisma Kapoor clarifies claims of women in her family not being allowed to act after marriage: ‘It was their decision’

Karisma Kapoor recently appeared on Zakir Khan's talk show Aapka Apna Zakir along with her India's Best Dancer co-judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. The actor, while speaking about her family legacy reacted tot he popular claims that women in Kapoor household are not allowed to work after marriage. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's ‘ghoonghat’ in video from Karisma Kapoor's wedding tickles fans) Karisma Kapoor reacted to claims about women in her family not being allowed to act in films.(Photo: Instagram)

Karisma on Kapoor family women not allowed to act

Karisma, while reacting to the media reports, stated that, “Yeh sab baatein hain ki mujhe allow tha yaa nahi tha. Jab meri mummy ki shaadi hui aur Neetu aunty ki shaadi hui, unka choice tha ki unko ghar basana tha, bachche karne the aur career achha hua tha. Unka choice tha (All these discussions about whether I was allowed or not are just that—discussions. When my mom and Neetu aunty got married, it was their decision to focus on starting a family and having children, as their careers were already well-established. It was their choice).”

She also said, “Shammi uncle and Shashi uncle’s wives, Geeta Bali ji and Jennifer aunty, unhone kaam kiya shaadi ke baad. Toh aisa kuch baat hai nahi ki Kapoor family mein shaadi ke baad kaam nahi kar sakte yaa Kapoor ladki kaam nahi kar sakte. Aisa kuch nahi tha… (Shammi uncle and Shashi uncle’s wives, Geeta Bali ji and Jennifer aunty, continued working after marriage. So, it’s not true that in the Kapoor family, you can’t work after marriage or that Kapoor women aren’t allowed to have careers. There was never such a restriction).”

Karisma Kapoor's acting career

Karisma made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi (1991). She later shot to fame with movies such as Raja Babu (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Hero No 1 (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Fiza (2000) and Zubeidaa (2001). The actor was recently seen in Homi Adajania's mystery-thriller Murder Mubarak.

Karisma will be next seen in the thriller series titled Brown.