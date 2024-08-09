Kareena Kapoor's ‘ghoonghat’ in video from Karisma Kapoor's wedding tickles fans: ‘Typical UP bahu’

Kareena Kapoor is known to be quite close to her sister and fellow actor Karisma Kapoor. In a video that's resurfaced on Instagram, Kareena can be seen dressed in a green lehenga, seated right behind Karisma as she tied the knot with her now ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in 2003. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Samantha, Sunny Deol congratulate ‘absolutely brilliant’ India's Men's hockey team on Olympics win) Kareena Kapoor looks quite cute in this video from her sister Karisma Kapoor's wedding.

Kareena adjusts her ghoonghat

In the throwback video, Karisma looks stunning in a pink bridal lehenga as she blushes and exchanges sweet nothings with her then-husband Sunjay, who's seated next to her in a white sherwani and matching saafa (headgear). Kareena, who sits close to her sister on her special day, is seen adjusting her green ghoonghat (veil) in the video. Their mother and yesteryear actor Babita Kapoor also looks very happy, as she plants a kiss on Karisma's head.

Kareena's ‘ghoonghat’ inspired hilarious comments from fans. One person wrote, “Kareena bilkul typical UP shadiyo me hone wali bahu lag rahi h (Kareena looks like the typical daughter-in-law attending weddings in UP ).” Another wrote, “Am I the only one laughing seeing kareena.” A fan commented, “Look at kareena her pooh mood always on.” Another comment read, “Kareena is every girl who is constantly bothered by the aunties to cover the head in such ceremonies.”

Kapoor siblings in the house

While Babita and Randhir Kapoor had separated by then, all his siblings were present at the wedding to bless the newlyweds. Karisma, Sunjay, Kareena, and Babita can be seen posing with Randhir's brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, along with their sisters Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor. They look like one big happy family at the first wedding of the new generation of the Kapoor household. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, however, can't be spotted in the family portraits. Neither can their son Ranbir Kapoor, who would've been 20 years old then.

Rishi and Rajiv died in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Randhir, 77, was last seen in the film Super Nani a decade ago in 2014. Meanwhile, Karisma and Sunjay divorced in 2016. They co-parent their daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Karisma, who took a sabbatical from films after her wedding, returned to the big screen with Vikram Bhatt's 2012 reincarnation drama Dangerous Ishq. She was last seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. Kareena, last seen in Crew, will star in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's next.

She married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.