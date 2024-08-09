Kareena Kapoor, Samantha, Sunny Deol congratulate ‘absolutely brilliant’ India's Men's hockey team on Olympics win

Bollywood celebrities cheered as India's Men's hockey team clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Deol took to their social media platforms to celebrate the achievement, expressing their admiration and support for the team's incredible performance. (Also Read | Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan attend Paris Olympics, cheer for Neeraj Chopra; Vicky Kaushal congratulates him on win) Kareena Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared posts about India's Men's hockey team.

Deepika, Kareena laud Indian hockey team

Deepika took to her Instagram to share a photo featuring the team. She shared details of their win and added her name to the picture as well. Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram Stories to praise the team. Re-sharing a post, she wrote, "Absolutely brilliant (clapping hands emojis)."

Abhishek, Vicky, Samantha, Sunny cheer for team

Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Let's go boys!! (Flexed biceps and national flag emojis)." Vicky Kaushal posted a photo of the team and wrote, "Boys repeating epicness (National flag, red heart and hockey emojis)!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu simply re-shared posts talking about the team's win. Shilpa Shetty also expressed her pride in the team's achievement, sharing a congratulatory message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Another proud moment for India-congratulations to our Hockey heroes on their fantastic achievement!"

Celebs expressed their admiration and support for the team's incredible performance.

Abhishek and Shilpa too shared posts on Instagram Stories.

Sunny Deol shared a post on Instagram featuring Neeraj Chopra and India's Men's hockey team. He wrote, “Immensely proud of #NeerajChopra and #IndianHockeyTeam for winning #parisolympics2024 #Silver and #Bronze Respectively.”

He also added, “Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation to have kept the Tiranga Flying high. Our hockey team, salute to you to carry forward the legacy that Khel Ratna Dhyanchand has laid in golden words for Indian Hockey. so Proud #HindustanZindabad.”

India's win at Paris Olympics

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium. Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter. Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics.