Govinda's team reacts to allegations he did not show up in Switzerland for 3 days during Hero No 1 shoot

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, who worked with Govinda in hits like Hero No 1 (1997) and the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), recently recalled an instance when Govinda did not show up on set for three days in Switzerland, but when he ultimately landed, he finished most of the work in one day. Now, In an interview to ETimes, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to Vashu's recent comment. Also read: Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted after watching trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Govinda with Karishma Kapoor in a still from Hero No 1, which was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

'Doesn't make sense to say all these things now'

Shashi expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of Vashu's statement, saying, "I don't recall such an incident, and I was responsible for coordinating Govinda's film shoots. Even if he (Govinda) has been late for 2-3 hours in day, it must have been because of health reasons, or delay in flight. And even Vashu Bhagnani ji has admitted that even if Govinda ji was late, he completed his work on time."

Shashi further said, "We all respect Vashu sir a lot. We have worked a lot with him during our initial days. I have been a link between actors and producers all these years. It doesn't make sense for him (Vashu) to say all these things now after all these years. If he has any issues, we are ready to sit down with him and work it out."

What Vashu said about working with Govinda

In a recent interview with Reviewron Ronak Kotecha, Vashu said, “People can say whatever about Govinda, but I have a great track record with him and he has been very nice to me. Sometimes he was two hours late, or one hour early but he always finished the work."

Vashu Bhagnani also recalled an incident from Hero No 1, directed by David Dhawan, where the entire unit of 75 people sat idle in Switzerland for three days because Govinda had not arrived in the country. After waiting for him for three days, Vashu called Govinda.

He recalled, “I called him and asked, ‘If you are not going to come, then we will come back.’ He got upset and said I am coming. He landed at 6 am. I went to pick him up at the airport. He sat in the van and we were not talking to each other for 10-15 minutes. Then he says ‘I want to shave’ and I thought where we would find a place that’s open at 6am. I took him to the petrol pump. We got a basic razor for one euro or something. In the bathroom there, he shaved quickly. At 7:30am, he gave the first shot. It was the number 1 song of the film. He finished 70 per cent of the song in one day. He wasn’t there for three days but he finished 70 per cent of it in one day. That’s worth appreciating."

Vashu is awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film will be out on April 10, 2024.

